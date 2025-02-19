One killed and two injured in Israeli attacks on south Lebanon

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

One person was killed in an Israeli drone attack on a vehicle in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, Lebanese state media reported, a day after Israeli troops withdrew from most of the border areas under a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.

The attack took place in the Lebanese border town of Aita Al Shaab in Bint Jbeil district in the governorate of Nabtieh, Lebanon's National News Agency said. Two people were also wounded by Israeli gunfire in the town of Wazzani.

A 60-day ceasefire, brokered by the US and France, was signed between Israel and Hezbollah on November 27 after clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters turned into a full-scale war late last year, killing thousands and driving hundreds of thousands from their homes. Israel was supposed to complete its withdrawal in January, but the deadline was extended to February 18.

Israel holds the upper hand in the ceasefire deal, a western diplomat told The National on Tuesday, having signed a side agreement with the US. The secret deal, which serves as a guarantee for Israel, allows it to strike at any perceived Hezbollah threats in Lebanese territory.

Iran-backed Hezbollah reached the ceasefire deal with Israel in November after 14 months of hostilities when Israel launch a ground offensive into Lebanon. Under the deal, Hezbollah is supposed to pull back north of the Litani River and dismantle its military infrastructure in the south where the group enjoys political backing. The deal also requires the Lebanese army to enter the border region.

Lebanon’s government has since said the state should be the sole bearer of arms and has pledged to regain “all Lebanese territory”.

Israel announced just before the deadline that it would keep troops in “five strategic points” near the border. The army said they were hilltops overlooking the frontier where troops would remain to “make sure there's no immediate threat”.

The five locations are Hammams Hill, Awaida Hill, Jabal Balat, Labouna and Al Aziyah. These high-altitude spots give Israeli forces a broad vantage point over the border region.

The Lebanese presidency, in a statement on Tuesday, said that Lebanon would consider any remaining Israeli presence on Lebanese land an occupation. Lebanon has the right to use any means to ensure an Israeli withdrawal, it added.

As the Israeli attacks continue, fears have been growing that Israel would continue its war on Lebanon under the pretext of eradicating Hezbollah, even after the ceasefire takes place.

“The civil war lasted for 15 years. This war could last longer even if a new resolution [ceasefire] is reached,” a senior Lebanese politician told The National previously.

The conflict with Israel, which began when Hezbollah opened fire on October 8, 2023 in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas, displaced tens of thousands of Israelis from northern Israel and more than a million people in Lebanon.

Breast cancer in men: the facts 1) Breast cancer is men is rare but can develop rapidly. It usually occurs in those over the ages of 60, but can occasionally affect younger men. 2) Symptoms can include a lump, discharge, swollen glands or a rash. 3) People with a history of cancer in the family can be more susceptible. 4) Treatments include surgery and chemotherapy but early diagnosis is the key. 5) Anyone concerned is urged to contact their doctor

So what is Spicy Chickenjoy? Just as McDonald’s has the Big Mac, Jollibee has Spicy Chickenjoy – a piece of fried chicken that’s crispy and spicy on the outside and comes with a side of spaghetti, all covered in tomato sauce and topped with sausage slices and ground beef. It sounds like a recipe that a child would come up with, but perhaps that’s the point – a flavourbomb combination of cheap comfort foods. Chickenjoy is Jollibee’s best-selling product in every country in which it has a presence.



How to avoid crypto fraud Use unique usernames and passwords while enabling multi-factor authentication.

Use an offline private key, a physical device that requires manual activation, whenever you access your wallet.

Avoid suspicious social media ads promoting fraudulent schemes.

Only invest in crypto projects that you fully understand.

Critically assess whether a project’s promises or returns seem too good to be true.

Only use reputable platforms that have a track record of strong regulatory compliance.

Store funds in hardware wallets as opposed to online exchanges.