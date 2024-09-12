Delegates at the UAE-China Business Forum in Dubai on Thursday. Pawan Singh / The National
Delegates at the UAE-China Business Forum in Dubai on Thursday. Pawan Singh / The National

Business

Aviation

Emirates to add new China routes next year as countries deepen trade and investment ties

UAE-China Business Forum hears of new opportunities in sectors from renewables to health care

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

September 12, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In