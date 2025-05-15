Mongolian eagle hunger Khaiyr Galym offers an insight into his nomadic life. Photo: Charukesi Ramadurai
Mongolian eagle hunger Khaiyr Galym offers an insight into his nomadic life. Photo: Charukesi Ramadurai

Living with a Kazakh eagle hunter: A journey into the heart of nomadic life in western Mongolia

People are vastly outnumbered by the grazing horses, sheep and yaks in the remote Altai mountains

Charukesi Ramadurai

May 15, 2025