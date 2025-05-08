Eight luxury train journeys for slow travellers, from Maharajas Express in India to Andean Explorer in Peru

In January, Saudi Arabia added a luxury train to its growing list of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/02/14/saudi-arabia-red-sea-project-travel/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/02/14/saudi-arabia-red-sea-project-travel/">tourist attractions</a>. Set to be the Middle East's first super-luxury train, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/02/21/uae-top-destination-winter-tourism-saudi-arabia-unveils-luxury-desert-train/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2025/02/21/uae-top-destination-winter-tourism-saudi-arabia-unveils-luxury-desert-train/">Dream of the Desert</a> will allow travellers to explore the kingdom’s heritage and natural sites through its 1,250 kilometres from Riyadh to Al Qurayyat in the north of the country, close to the Jordanian border. The 14-carriage Dream of the Desert will house 34 luxury suites and one restaurant, and will aim to cater to the growing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/01/01/travel-trends-2025-reset-sleep-heritage-train-nature/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/01/01/travel-trends-2025-reset-sleep-heritage-train-nature/">slow travel trend</a> as more and more people opt for longer, more sustainable journeys. With the popularity of the age-old leisurely <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/responsible-travel/2022/01/23/seven-sustainable-train-journeys-new-in-2022-from-the-swiss-alps-to-scottish-highlands/" target="_blank" rel="">train travel</a> once again picking up speed, here are some of the world's most luxurious trains to hop on for an experiential journey. The newest kid on the block, this 12-carriage luxury train launched in April and transports up to 62 passengers for one, two or three nights around Italy, with the journey beginning and ending in Rome. Passengers can pick from two cabin classes: Deluxe, which comes with a sofa bed, and Suite, which has a double bed, sofa, and desk. Each cabin comes with an en suite bathroom and an in-room call button for a dedicated steward, who will answer to all of the guests' needs. Outside the cabins, passengers can also lounge in the bar cart or the restaurant cart, with a menu put together by three-Michelin-starred chef <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/why-chef-heinz-beck-is-bringing-healthy-food-to-his-high-end-dubai-restaurant-social-by-heinz-beck-1.1193155" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/why-chef-heinz-beck-is-bringing-healthy-food-to-his-high-end-dubai-restaurant-social-by-heinz-beck-1.1193155">Heinz Beck</a>. There are eight itineraries to choose from currently, from a one-night Shores of Italy trip (€4,990 for two passengers in a deluxe cabin) to a two-night Tastes of Tuscan Vineyards journey, starting at €8,320 for two passengers in a deluxe cabin. One of the most luxurious – and expensive – train journeys in the country, the aptly named Maharajas Express or Kings Express takes guests through historic north India, with stops including the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2023/07/18/taj-mahal-flood-yamuna-river/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/asia/2023/07/18/taj-mahal-flood-yamuna-river/">Taj Mahal</a> and the grand palaces of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/08/27/raffles-jaipur-india-hotel-review/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/08/27/raffles-jaipur-india-hotel-review/">Jaipur</a> in Rajasthan. The 14-carriage trains can accommodate up to 88 guests per journey, who can choose from Deluxe Cabin, Junior Suite, Suite or the lavish Presidential Suite, which spans an entire carriage and comes with two bedrooms, a dining room, a spacious living area, and a modern private bathroom with a bath tub. Dining options include two restaurants as well as a lounge and bar cart, serving Indian as well as international cuisines. Four itineraries are on offer, of which three – Indian Splendour, Heritage of India and Indian Panorama – are seven-day trips, while Treasures of India is a four-day journey. Prices start at $7,800 per person for a Deluxe Cabin occupancy, with additional charges per extra guest. Passengers can also add on a journey with Golden Chariot, another luxury train that services southern India. Owned by Belmond, which operates a number of luxury trains around the world, the Eastern & Oriental Express offers three-night journeys across <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/01/30/malyasia-langkawi-new-hotels-experiences-things-to-do/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/01/30/malyasia-langkawi-new-hotels-experiences-things-to-do/">Malaysia</a>, from royal towns to rice plantations. The 31-carriage train features luxury cabins, two restaurants, a piano bar, an observation car and a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/01/27/dior-spa-the-lana-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/01/27/dior-spa-the-lana-dubai/">Dior Spa</a>. Guests can choose from three cabin types – Pullman, Deluxe and Presidential Suite – with prices starting at $4,650 per person for a three-night Wild Malaysia journey in the Pullman Cabin. There's also a six-day Tiger Express journey, starting at $8,500 per person, which begins in Singapore. Organised in partnership with Save Wild Tigers, the trip includes stops in ancient rainforests where guests can learn about conservation efforts to protect the Malayan tiger. Taiwanese chef Andre Chiang, whose restaurants in Singapore and Taipei have multiple <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/michelin-guide/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/michelin-guide/">Michelin stars</a>, is in charge of the menu. This long-running luxury train offers journeys across the African continent, from South Africa to Namibia and Zimbabwe. Comprising 36 suites, it can accommodate up to 72 passengers per journey. Passengers can choose from a variety of tours, from a two-night safari tour in Durban to a 15-night trip across Southern Africa, starting in Cape Town and ending in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania. Three cabin classes are on offer – Pullman, Deluxe and Royal – with prices starting at $2,200 per person for a two-night tour. On board, guests can also enjoy a meal in the dining cars or lounge car (±26 seats) or views from the observation car with an open-air balcony. There's also a gift shop and smoking lounge. Another Belmond train, South America's first luxury train takes guests through Peru’s breathtaking landscapes, from Lake Titicaca to the ruins of Raqch’i and high into the Andes. On board, passengers can indulge in Peruvian cuisine, relax in the Spa Car and take in the scenery from the lounge car. The 35 cabins are all air-conditioned and come in three options: Bunk Beds, Twin Beds and Suite. The Andean Explorer offers numerous journeys; Spirit of the Islands, Spirit of the Valley, Spirit of the Water and Spirit of the Andes are one-night routes. Andean Plains and Islands of Discovery and Peruvian Highlands both span two nights. Prices start at $3,238. Promising to offer “parts of Australia no other holiday can come close to,” this luxury train journey takes guests through the country's outback and beyond. Passengers can pick from a number of cabin options – Gold, Gold Premium, Platinum and Aurora Australis Suites – or enjoy the journey from two lounge cars and two restaurants. There's also a Platinum Club, exclusive to Platinum and Aurora Autralis Suites guests. The Ghan offers four journeys, including a one-night trip from Darwin to Alice Springs, starting from $1,100 per person. A two-night trip from Adelaide to Darwin starts at $1,800 per person. Ancient Silk Route meets modern luxury in this train journey, which ceased operation in 2019 and is now accepting bookings for 2026. Three journeys are currently on offer: Ancient China by Private Train (12 days), China and Tibet Rail Discovery (13 days) and The Grand Silk Road (22 days). On board are two dining cars, one serving an international menu and the other serving Chinese cuisine. Guests can choose from two cabin options – Superior Cabin and Han Dynasty Suite – both with modern and luxury amenities. The bathrooms in the suites also come with their own bathtubs. Prices start at $19,900 per person for double occupancy. You'd be lucky to get a seat in Japan's first luxury train, demand for which is so high the company employs a lottery system for bookings. The all-suite train takes passengers across the mountainous island of Kyushu, and has only 10 guest rooms, of which two are Deluxe Suites. On board is a restaurant, a lounge bar, a salon and a small shop. Trips include a one-night Kyushu Tour Journey, a three-night Unzen Journey and a three-night Kirishima Journey, each highlighting different aspects of the island, from its traditional handicrafts to food and culture. Prices start at $5,400 per person.