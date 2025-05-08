The 12-carriage La Dolce Vita Orient Express transports up to 62 passengers for one, two or three nights around Italy. Photo: La Dolce Vita Orient Express
Eight luxury train journeys for slow travellers, from Maharajas Express in India to Andean Explorer in Peru

As rail once again picks up speed, here are some opulent options around the world

David Tusing

May 08, 2025