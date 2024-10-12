Eight places to visit for animal lovers, from Mexico City to Yamanouchi

For <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/animal-instinct-the-mental-and-physical-benefits-of-owning-a-pet-1.848836" target="_blank">animal lovers</a> who want an ethical travel experience, several destinations around the world prioritise the well-being and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/01/abu-dhabi-fund-unveils-15m-plan-to-support-young-conservationists/" target="_blank">conservation of wildlife</a>. From the vibrant streets of Istanbul, where community cats roam freely, to the landscapes of Chengdu, home to dedicated panda sanctuaries, these places offer unique opportunities to connect with animals while supporting responsible tourism practices. Thailand has a long history of elephant tourism, much of which has faced criticism for unethical practices like elephant riding and forced performances. However, in the past few years, there has been a growing movement toward ethical treatment, leading to the rise of elephant sanctuaries – many of which can be found in Chiang Mai. These ethical sanctuaries prioritise the well-being of elephants, allowing them to roam freely, engage in natural behaviours and prohibit direct human interaction like riding or bathing them. Known as the "City of Cats", Istanbul is a popular place to visit for cat lovers. With thousands of street cats roaming freely, the city’s residents have a long history of caring for them, treating them as part of the urban landscape. Cats can be found lounging in cafes, on rooftops and even in historic landmarks like the Hagia Sophia. Felines are cared for by the community as there is often food and water left out, and even small outdoor shelters for them. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/04/11/japan-travel-walking-tour/" target="_blank">Yamanouchi</a> is famous for its Jigokudani Monkey Park, where visitors can observe Japanese macaques bathing in natural hot springs during the winter months. The monkeys are not confined but roam freely within the park, and the environment is designed to mimic their natural habitat. The park emphasises the importance of respecting the animals by encouraging visitors to observe from a distance without interfering with their natural behaviours. Feeding or touching the monkeys is strictly prohibited. Nairobi is a hub for ethical wildlife experiences, especially with organisations like the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (an elephant orphanage) and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/hotel-insider-giraffe-manor-nairobi-1.254583" target="_blank">Giraffe Manor</a>, which houses endangered Rothschild giraffes. The city is also home to Nairobi National Park, which makes it easy for visitors to see animals in the wild. There are also ethical wildlife tours, many led by organisations committed to sustainability. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/hot-pot-and-hip-hop-in-china-s-most-chilled-city-1.814703" target="_blank">Chengdu</a>, in China’s Sichuan province, is home to the giant panda. The city is closely connected to panda conservation, making it a top destination for animal lovers who want to experience pandas ethically and responsibly. The Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, just outside the city, is one of the top institutions dedicated to the breeding, research and conservation of pandas. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/01/11/antarctica-overtourism/" target="_blank">Antarctica</a> offers pristine and awe-inspiring wildlife encounters. It is home to species like penguins, seals and whales, the continent's isolation and strict conservation guidelines make it a unique destination for ethical wildlife tourism. Activities that can be found include observing penguin colonies and watching seals sunbathing on a sheet of floating ice or whales breaching in the ocean. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/07/11/mexico-city-travel-guide/" target="_blank">Mexico City</a> is known for its street dogs, many of which are well cared for by locals. The city has a vibrant pet culture, and initiatives to promote dog welfare are gaining traction. Dog lovers can enjoy parks like Bosque de Chapultepec, where they can see canines socialising and playing in a friendly atmosphere. It’s also not unusual to see dogs off-leash, adding to the city's lively charm. The world’s third-largest island Is known for its beaches and biodiverse rainforest. It is also home to wildlife that includes orangutans and clouded leopards. Several conservation areas and sanctuaries across Borneo, particularly in Sabah and Sarawak (Malaysia) and Kalimantan (Indonesia), focus on the protection and rehabilitation of endangered wildlife. Visitors can trek through the rainforests to observe orangutans in the wild or explore protected areas like the Kinabatangan River.