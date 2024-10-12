In Jigokudani Monkey Park, Japanese macaques bathe in natural hot springs. EPA
Eight places to visit for animal lovers, from Mexico City to Yamanouchi

From elephant sanctuaries to cities renowned for their caring treatment of strays, here's where to go

Evelyn Lau
October 12, 2024

