Etihad to hire 1,000 cabin crew by the end of the year amid expansion plans

Etihad Airways is planning to recruit about 1,000 cabin crew by the end of this year after employing a similar number this year as the airline continues to grow its network and connect more cities around the globe.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline will organise open days and invitation days from June to the end of the year in several cities including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Athens, Antalya, Malaga and Manchester, it said on Friday.

The recruitment drive will also be held in Copenhagen, Vienna, Singapore, Nice, Dublin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Düsseldorf, Milan, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Colombo and Jaipur.

“As Etihad continues to grow, we are looking for exceptional individuals to join our team who share our ambition to become the airline that everyone wants to fly,” said Nadia Bastaki, chief people and corporate affairs officer at Etihad.

Etihad’s cabin crew is currently made up of people from 112 countries, all based in Abu Dhabi. Apart from the competent salary, the airline also provides fully furnished accommodation, medical insurance and other allowances for the cabin crew, it said.

Previous experience is not essential to work as cabin crew in Etihad Airways as successful candidates will be trained at Etihad Aviation Training’s Zayed Campus that is adjacent to the airline’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The new announcement comes as the airline continues to grow its network. In June, it will commence flights to Bali and Jaipur, as well as seasonal destinations such as the Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini, and the holiday resorts of Malaga in Spain and Antalya in Turkey.