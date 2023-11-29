Commemoration Day: President Sheikh Mohamed hails 'sacrifices made by our brave heroes'

President Sheikh Mohamed paid tribute to the sacrifice and bravery of those who have selflessly given their lives in defence of the UAE, ahead of Commemoration Day tomorrow.

He said their actions will serve to inspire generations to come and "serve as emblems of pride and honour for every Emirati".

The Emirates observes Commemoration Day every November 30 to recognise members of the armed forces who lost their lives protecting the country.

Sheikh Mohamed, in a Commemoration Day address carried by state news agency Wam on Tuesday, said the day is an occasion to "honour the memory of a revered group of our nation's heroes who proved their true courage and their loyalty to both God and our homeland".

"Commemoration Day is an occasion of profound significance to our beloved nation, a day on which we pay tribute to our martyrs," he said.

"We proudly and gratefully recall their sacrifices and acts of bravery, and we share these stories with our children and grandchildren.

"In doing so, we ensure that their tales of devotion and sacrifice remain alive in the consciousness of future generations, inspiring them to embrace these values of patriotism and be ready to heed the nation's call, whenever and wherever it may arise.

"Our fallen heroes selflessly gave their lives in defence of the UAE, its people, its values, and its sovereignty. Our obligation is to preserve their names and memories, and uphold the values and ideals for which they stood."

The late President Sheikh Khalifa introduced Commemoration Day in 2015.

It was initially introduced to commemorate Salem Suhail bin Khamis, who died on November 30, 1971, while fighting Iranian forces on the island of Greater Tunb.

Sheikh Mohamed described Commemoration Day as a "special day for our nation" when the country extends its "deepest thanks and gratitude to the families and relatives of our heroes".

"We honour their sacrifices and their deep love for our country and reaffirm that supporting them will remain our top priority," he said.

"The sacrifice of their loved ones places upon us a lasting responsibility, one we are committed to fulfilling for all eternity.

"Today, as we commemorate our brave heroes, we affirm that they laid down their lives in defence of justice, in support of security and stability, and in pursuit of peace."

He said the UAE "has always been, and will continue to be, an advocate for peace and co-operation, because we believe this is the way to fulfil the aspirations of people around the world for progress and prosperity".

"May God bestow his mercy upon our honourable heroes, safeguard the UAE and its people, and grant peace and stability to our nation, the region, and the world,” he said.