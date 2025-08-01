UAE summer road trips: Experts share car maintenance tips for safe travel

If battling crowds at airports doesn’t appeal this summer, road trips in the UAE offer seemingly endless horizons, desert backdrops and towering mountains, as well as the freedom to explore.

However, unlike a leisurely drive to the local mall, embarking on a substantial jaunt in your car - especially one that might flirt with the fringes, or indeed, into remote terrain - demands a level of preparation akin to a minor expedition.

Neglecting your vehicle before setting off can quickly transform a dream drive into a roadside nightmare. Motoring experts in the region have underlined the importance of anticipating what might lie ahead and being ready for it.

“Much of the Gulf is majestic, alive with history and surprisingly accessible, but only if you respect the elements and prep like a pro," says director of WMMC Consultancy, Roderick Croes, who has extensive experience in the automotive industry in the Middle East, Europe and his native Australia.

Al Masaood Motors’s general service manager Rimoun Hanouch agrees, adding: “Before heading out on a road trip, it’s essential to ensure your vehicle is in peak condition, both for performance and safety.”

Bearing in mind the difference in what lies ahead and what a driver might be used to is not to be underestimated, advises Binumon Babykutty, Audi Abu Dhabi’s master technician.

He says that there is always a reminder for drivers who are about to embark on a road trip to do a basic check to avoid any issues that might not be seen during daily commutes.

So, before packing the snacks and queueing up the playlist, let’s look at the essentials as identified by those in the know.

Digital alerts and tyre checks

Using what modern cars have to offer is also not to be overlooked, according to Jordan Walker, Volkswagen Abu Dhabi’s general manager.

“Today’s drivers have access to more tools to prepare for a safe and efficient road trip, yet many still overlook what their vehicles' onboard systems are already telling them – take a few minutes to review your digital dashboard alerts and ensure all reminders are up to date,” he says.

It's important to check tyre pressure before embarking on a trip. Getty Images

Among those digital reminders are some that can make a big difference to safety and performance, starting with tyres. One of the most important steps is checking tyre pressure diligently, including the spare (the recommended pressure is usually found on a sticker inside the driver's side door or in the owner's manual).

Under-inflated tyres can lead to overheating and blowouts, a particularly unwelcome event on a scorching desert highway. Also, inspect the tread for wear and tear and ensure there are no bulges or cracks.

Look at your spare as well and understand its limitations – many could just be for emergencies, not extended drives.

Keep fluids in check

Next are the car's fluids. This includes checking engine oil, coolant, brake fluid and power steering fluid, ensuring they are all at optimal levels and, crucially, that they are clean.

A quick visit to a trusted mechanic for a comprehensive fluid check and top-up is a wise investment.

“We all know that in the UAE, the climate can be extreme, in terms of high temperatures, humidity and dust, which makes changing engine oil and filter especially important,” Hanouch says.

And don't forget windscreen washer fluid – desert dust can be relentless.

Battery and visibility checks

Your battery, too, deserves attention, as heat can be detrimental to battery life. Ensure the terminals are clean and free of corrosion, and if the battery is more than three years old, consider having it checked.

Test all those things that help see in the dark – headlights, tail lights, indicators and brake lights. Check brake pads for wear and ensure wipers can clear the windscreen effectively.

As Babykutty advises: “A pre-trip inspection can catch hidden issues early.”

Visiting the mechanic before going on a road trip can be helpful. Getty Images

Desert demands: Beyond the tarmac

For those venturing onto desert roads, or even just skirting them, the preparation intensifies.

Tyre pressure for sand is paramount and they will need to be deflated significantly for driving on sand to increase the contact patch and prevent getting stuck.

An air compressor is non-negotiable for re-inflating once back to harder surfaces. Recovery gear in the shape of a shovel, recovery boards and a tow rope are your best friends if bogged down.

Water and communication essentials

When it comes to water, take more than what is needed for drinking and take extra in case the car overheats.

With regards to communication, mobile phone signals can be patchy in some remote areas. Consider a satellite phone or a personal locator beacon for true emergencies, as well as a decent-quality GPS device.

Plan the route carefully and always know where the next petrol station is, as detours in the wilds can consume fuel far faster than highway cruising. Croes also suggests carrying IDs at all times in preparation for checkpoints.

Consider how your car is packed. "We also advise customers to consider how their vehicle will be loaded, as overpacking can affect weight distribution, braking distances and even tyre wear," says Walker.

Emergency kit essentials

Wherever the destination, a well-stocked emergency kit is non-negotiable.

This should include jumper cables, a basic toolkit, first-aid supplies with heatstroke remedies, a torch with spare batteries, a reflective warning triangle and high-visibility vest, a fire extinguisher and non-perishable snacks.

As mentioned, water should be ample - stock at least five litres per person, or more for desert trips.

Other useful items include duct tape, zip ties and a portable power bank for charging devices.

Driving smart: The human element

Even the best-prepared car needs a prepared driver, one who is well-rested and route-aware.

Share travel plans with someone who isn’t going, so they know where you’ll be. On desert roads, drive gently – avoid slamming the brakes or accelerating suddenly, as this can cause a car to get stuck. Keep a steady pace, watch the terrain carefully, and if in a convoy, leave plenty of space between vehicles.

In the end, preparing your car for a UAE road trip isn't just about avoiding breakdowns; it's about embracing the adventure with confidence.

