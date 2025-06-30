Best budget cars in the UAE for less than Dh100k, from BYD and Jetour to Toyota and Mazda

Inflation is real. You only need glance at the receipts of your weekly groceries to glean that your hard-earned dirhams don’t carry you nearly as far as they used to five years ago.

Even so, those in the market for a new car can take heart as there’s still an assortment of capable vehicles priced under the Dh100,000 mark – be it a sedan or SUV.

The influx of Chinese brands in recent years has added great depth to the market and triggered even keener competition among carmakers to snare budget-conscious buyers.

Here is our guide to the dozen best sub-Dh100,000 buys.

BYD Qin Plus Design, from Dh74,900

China’s BYD (Build Your Dreams) is on a charge, last year eclipsing Tesla as the world’s biggest seller of EVs. The Qin Plus Design sedan is the brand’s most affordable model, priced from Dh75,000.

Propulsion comes from a 1.5-litre hybrid motor that ekes out 177hp and 316Nm, so you get lively performance, along with a claimed touring range of 755km on a tank of fuel. The cabin is smartly presented, and standard kit includes twin airbags, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, cruise control and a 10.1-inch infotainment screen.

Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max, from Dh82,500

Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max can hit 0-100kph in 8.28 seconds. Photo: Chery

Chery’s Tiggo 7 Pro Max represents great value for money as it’s a spacious and feature-laden SUV for just over Dh80,000. The Tiggo 7’s motive power is provided by a 1.6-litre turbo motor that cranks out 197hp and 290Nm, with drive relayed to the wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Chery quotes a respectable 0-100kph split of 8.28 seconds, and a miserly fuel consumption of 6.6 litres per 100km. The generous standard features quota includes LED headlights and taillights, 18-inch alloys, an electric tailgate, eight-speaker Sony audio, dual 12.3-inch display screens and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

Geely Preface, from Dh87,400

Geely Preface has a 2.0-litre turbo motor with outputs of 215hp. Photo: Geely

Geely has some excellent vehicles in its line-up, and among these is the stylish Preface. Offering prestige-car comfort and quality at a wallet-friendly price, the 4.8-metre-long sedan is also decently rapid. Its 2.0-litre turbo motor sends outputs of 215hp to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch auto, enabling it to dash from 0 to 100kph in just 6.9 seconds.

The tastefully trimmed cabin features a 13.2-inch infotainment screen and a 10.2-inch full-colour LCD instrument cluster. Among the safety features on offer is ADAS driver assistance system that includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and automatic emergency braking.

Hyundai Kona, from Dh85,000

Hyundai Kona has a standard 149hp 2.0-litre engine. Photo: Hyundai

The futuristically styled Hyundai Kona is a popular seller in the UAE, and with good reason. Embodying the comprehensive engineering and immaculate build quality synonymous with the South Korean marque, the Kona also hits the sweet spot with its affordable price tag and compact yet spacious dimensions.

Serving up polished ride and handling that’s up there with European brands, the Kona is a pleasant chariot to pedal, although the standard 149hp 2.0-litre engine is a bit short on grunt. The attractively presented cabin features a dual 12.3-inch digitised display and premium (for the price) trim materials.

Jetour Dashing, from Dh93,450

Jetour Dashing comes with a 10-year warranty. Photo: Jetour

The Jetour Dashing is another Chinese offering that’s been a hit in the UAE, with its striking looks and impressive fit and finish serving as major drawcards. Measuring 4.6 metres, the Dashing offers comfortable seating for five and a decently sized cargo bay.

The standard 1.5-litre turbo engine doles out a modest 157hp and 210Nm but spending a bit more will get you a livelier and more desirable 1.6-litre engine with 190hp/275Nm. The cabin is cutting edge for its segment, with an expansive 15.6-inch infotainment screen dominating the user interface. The Jetour is backed by an industry-leading 10-year, warranty up to 1 million kilometres.

Kia K4, from Dh81,990

The Kia K4 comes with a 29.9-inch panoramic display that houses three screens. Photo: Kia

Kia has steadily expanded its reach with an ever-growing portfolio of capable offerings, and the latest addition to the range is the space-age-inspired K4 sedan. Its mould-breaking design language sets the Kia fastback apart from anything else in its segment, and the rest of the package is appealing too.

The driver is faced by a huge 29.9-inch panoramic display that houses three screens, providing an immersive digital experience across the dashboard. The rest of the cabin is also ultra-modern in look and feel, while standard features include front and rear parking sensors, dual airbags and LED headlights.

Mazda CX-30, from Dh92,000

The Mazda CX-30 offers a premium-feel vehicle for less than Dh100,000. Photo: Mazda

If driver engagement and aesthetic appeal are the yardsticks, Mazda is among the best of the Japanese car brands. The CX-30 is the embodiment of both these attributes, and its keen pricing means you can acquire a premium-feel vehicle for an affordable outlay.

The pleasingly proportioned bodywork is complemented by an attractive and sensibly laid-out cabin, even if larger individuals might find rear space a bit tight. The Mazda is a delight to drive, and even the base model is equipped with 18-inch alloys, seven airbags, an eight-speaker stereo, cruise control, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

MG HS, from Dh88,830

The HS compact SUV showcases the engineering depth and stylistic appeal that are characteristics of MG’s recent offerings, and it’s also excellent value. Measuring just under 4.7 metres from bumper to bumper, the MG seats five in comfort and offers 507 litres of luggage space, making it a sound choice for couples with two or three kids in tow.

Unlike some SUVs, the HS isn’t a frumpy looker, and it also drives with a decent level of flair. A 1.5-litre turbo motor with 173hp and 275Nm is standard, but an added spend gets you a punchier 231hp 2.0-litre engine.

Nissan Kicks, from Dh84,900

Although the exterior is compact, the Nissan Kicks has a comfortable cabin. Photo: Nissan

The second-generation Nissan Kicks is altogether more desirable than its predecessor, debuting eye-catching new styling and a much more substantial footprint on the road as it’s 71mm longer and 41mm wider than the oldie. Its chunky bodywork clothes a capable chassis that delivers tidy ride and handling, while the 2.0-litre engine’s outputs of 142hp and 190Nm make for respectable performance.

Although compact in exterior dimensions, efficient packaging means the Kicks isn’t claustrophobic inside. Cabin highlights in the base model include a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, cruise control and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

Renault Arkana, from Dh83,900

Renault Arkana comes equipped with a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control and emergency braking. Photo: Renault

Renault is a brand that flies under the radar in the UAE, but there’s plenty to like about the coupe-esque Arkana SUV. A 1.3-litre turbo motor might seem small for a mid-size five-seat SUV, but outputs of 155hp and 262Nm deliver a 0-100kph sprint in 9.1 seconds, which is decent for its segment.

The seven-speed dual-clutch auto is a smooth-shifting unit, and the Arkana rides and handles with a decent level of composure. Renault is big on safety, and among the accident-avoiding features available in the Arkana are a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control and emergency braking.

Toyota Corolla, from Dh76,900

Spending Dh7,000 extra gets you the 168hp 2.0-litre Toyota Corolla model. Photo: Toyota

The trusty Toyota Corolla is the best-selling automotive nameplate of all time, with more than 50 million units sold since the original launched in 1966. It’s no surprise, as bulletproof reliability and user-friendly driving characteristics have ensured the Toyota stalwart remains a popular choice around the world.

Although past Corolla generations have been somewhat staid, the latest version is a decent looker and engaging to drive. Build quality is immaculate, too. The base model is powered by a 121hp 1.6-litre motor, but we’d recommend spending Dh7,000 extra for the 168hp 2.0-litre unit if you can afford it.

Volkswagen T-Roc, from Dh94,900

Volkswagen T-Roc comes with lane-change and blind-spot assist. Photo: Volkswagen

Volkswagen is another brand that has traded on its robust durability and day-to-day dependability. The T-Roc blends these traits in a practical and neat-looking compact SUV that brings German quality within the grasp of many buyers.

Its 1.4-litre turbo engine punches out 150hp and 250Nm, with an eight-speed auto dispensing these outputs with utmost smoothness. As you’d expect, safety is a strong point, with standard features including six airbags, front and rear parking sensors and lane-change assist with blind-spot monitor. The base model rides on 16-inch alloys and is equipped with black roof rails and LED headlights and taillights.