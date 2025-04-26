GAC GS8 review: Affordable Chinese SUV has plenty of bells and whistles

Japanese and Korean <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cars/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cars/">car </a>brands have been cashing in on booming demand for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/suv/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/suv/">SUVs </a>in the Middle East for two decades, but in recent years <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/03/12/best-chinese-cars/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/03/12/best-chinese-cars/">Chinese newcomers</a> have been eating into their market share. One of the recent Chinese incumbents is the second-generation <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2022/08/09/gac-motor-fuels-excitement-at-first-abu-dhabi-outlet-by-unveiling-gs8-suv/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2022/08/09/gac-motor-fuels-excitement-at-first-abu-dhabi-outlet-by-unveiling-gs8-suv/">GAC </a>GS8, which competes in the popular seven-seat all-terrainer segment against the likes of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/nissan/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/nissan/">Nissan </a>Pathfinder, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/toyota/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/toyota/">Toyota </a>Highlander, Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride. Although it looks like a shrunken Cadillac Escalade, the GS8 is much more affordable, with the entry-level front-wheel-drive model starting at Dh149,900. My test vehicle was the 4WD GX range-topper, which is priced from AED169,900, with the added spend bringing a swag of mod-cons and safety kit as standard. As per the rivals mentioned above, the GAC is underpinned by a monocoque chassis – rather than a rugged body-on-frame structure, as is the case with the Toyota Prado and Nissan Patrol. This is in line with the GS8’s orientation as more urban warrior than hardcore dune basher and mud mauler. Despite its girth (the full-spec 4WD model I tested weighs 2,030kg), the only power-train offered in the GS8 is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo motor that ekes out 248hp and 400Nm, with drive sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The centrepiece of the range-topping GS8 GX’s cabin is an expansive 14.6-inch infotainment system, while facing the driver is a seven-inch digitised instrument cluster. Both these interfaces are clearly laid out and generally intuitive to use. A head-up display enables me to keep eyes glued to the road, while the ultra-high-resolution surround-view display makes slotting into tight parking spots a breeze. Other standard goodies include a wireless charging pad; three-zone climate control; a panoramic sunroof; and multicolour intelligent ambient lighting which pulses in tandem with the infotainment system. The GAC GS8 isn’t lacking in bells and whistles, but it’s let down by interior trim materials that are a bit low rent in appearance and feel. Ten-way power adjustment for the driver’s seat means I can easily conjure up a comfortable position behind the wheel, while the relatively large and upright glasshouse makes for good visibility in all directions. Occupants of the first and second-row seats have little to complain about, but the pair of third-row pews are of the kiddies-only variety as simply accessing these is an exercise in callisthenics. Although the GAC GS8 falls slightly short in terms of its cabin ambience and a 2.0-litre motor that feels overworked in hauling around the two-tonne SUV, the rest of the package is pretty good. Drive around in Comfort mode and most road-surface imperfections are comfortably ironed out. Ambient noise is also well suppressed, with only a trace of wind rustle from around windscreen pillars at motorway speeds permeating into the cabin. As for handling dynamics, the big SUV feels a bit roly-poly and flaccid in Comfort mode but switching to Dynamic via a switch on the centre console yields a sharp contrast. The steering becomes weightier and crisper, the suspension firms up, and throttle/transmission response also sharpens significantly. All told, the GS8 serves up a more sophisticated ride than I might have expected and it can hold its own against other offerings in its segment. Although the GS8 has Sand, Mud and Snow drive modes, it’s more a light-duty all-terrainer than a bona fide dune tamer. The fact it’s equipped as standard with road-biased low-profile tyres wrapped around 20-inch rims says it all – it’s conceived more for urban schlepping than rugged outback adventures. Muddy swamps and towering dunes might be beyond its brief, but moderate off-road terrain – rutted gravel tracks, hard-packed sand and water crossings up to half-a-metre deep – is within its capabilities. Visually, the GS8 certainly has presence, with its Cadillac Escalade-inspired styling setting it apart from the horde. With its large chrome-laden grille, angular headlamps and sharp-edged proportions, the GAC won’t be mistaken for any of its Japanese or Korean rivals. The GAC GS8 is not without its merits, and it stands up as a credible alternative to other seven-seat SUV offerings priced in the circa-Dh150k bracket. GAC has nailed most of the key criteria with the GS8, and if the mid-cycle update or next-gen model were to address the slightly cheap-feeling interior and undernourished power-train, the result would be an even better-rounded SUV.