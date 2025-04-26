Road testing the GAC GS8 four-wheel drive GX. Photo: Gautam Sharma
Road testing the GAC GS8 four-wheel drive GX. Photo: Gautam Sharma

GAC GS8 review: Affordable Chinese SUV has plenty of bells and whistles

Entry-level front-wheel-drive models start at Dh149,900

Gautam Sharma

April 26, 2025