Volvo ES90: Luxury all-electric sedan runs with a silent 700km range

Volvo unleashed its assault on the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/volvo-cars-to-be-fully-electric-by-2030-1.1176663" target="_blank"> luxury EV market</a> this week with the launch of the ES90, a vehicle that could easily be described as a saloon, hatchback or possibly even SUV. Despite the fact that the exact classification remains a moot point, it is evident that, true to form, the brand has created a versatile and stylish car that puts innovation and safety at the forefront. The vehicle was revealed to the world in a chilly setting in Sweden’s capital city of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/12/07/exploring-stockholms-metro-the-longest-art-gallery-in-the-world/" target="_blank">Stockholm</a>, an environment that makes outsiders see just why reliable transportation is so vital in the region. Few would consider breaking down in the depths of winter here to be an agreeable option. Range is always something to be considered in an electric vehicle, but <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2023/02/04/volvo-gearing-up-for-ev-push-as-part-of-major-product-revamp-under-geely/" target="_blank">Volvo</a> has pulled out all the stops here and set the ES90 up with an engine that can go 700km on a single charge, but the manufacturer says you can get 300km from only 10 minutes on a charger. Dependability aside though, as with many Scandinavian automotive offerings, the ES90 is all about sustainable materials and minimalist design. And, like a lot of vehicles that adhere to these basic principles, it looks and feels futuristic. The car has Volvo’s traditional <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2021/11/27/road-test-the-volvo-xc40-has-style-and-substance/" target="_blank">Thor’s hammer headlight </a>stylings, and the curvy shape continues the brand’s evident desire to make its blockier body shells a thing of the past. The ES90 offers two powertrain options with three different outputs. The entry-level car has a single-motor rear-wheel-drive setup which produces 333hp and 480Nm of torque allowing a 0-100kph acceleration time of 6.9 seconds. The mid-range twin motor variant ups the ante to 449hp and 670Nm of torque, with the 0-100kph time dropping to 5.5 seconds, while the performance model generates a whopping 670hp and 860Nm of torque. This high-end option will do 0-100kph in four seconds, which puts it firmly in sports car territory. This is impressive stuff, but it’s particularly notable bearing in mind the amount of space inside the cabin. In fact, size-wise, the ES90 is slightly longer than its petrol counterpart the S90, but both cars are similarly proportioned. The new arrival also breaks new ground for Volvo as it boasts the quietest cabin the brand has ever produced. You can shatter that silence in an instant though with the 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system. There is no exact word on pricing yet, but commentators’ estimates suggest buyers should expect to pay north of $70,000. The vehicle will be available in the Middle East early in 2026.