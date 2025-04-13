While Tesla has long been the leader when it comes to selling EVs, other manufacturers are catching up. Photo: Tesla
Tesla alternatives: Six electric vehicles to consider in the UAE

BYD, Polestar and Lucid offer cars that are worthy contenders

Simon Wilgress-Pipe
April 13, 2025