Eight performance sports cars under Dh300,000 that are fast and fun

Supercars with seven-figure price tags and top speeds above 300kph are all well and good, but most performance car enthusiasts are more interested in scoring the maximum bang for their hard-earned money. In the UAE, it is possible to acquire a decently fast and engaging sportster for less than Dh300,000. Here are our top eight picks: The original 1960s version was a tiny basic offering, but the modern <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2025/03/14/mini-cooper-aceman-countryman-review/" target="_blank">Mini Cooper S</a> – under the BMW umbrella since the start of the noughties – is a premium hatchback with feisty performance. Its 2.0-litre turbo engine kicks out 204hp and 300Nm, propelling the cute Brit from 0-100kph in 6.6 seconds. The Mini’s lively acceleration is complemented by a nicely tied-down chassis that delivers the “go-kart feeling” the brand is known for. The fit and finish inside and out are flawless – especially for a car of this genre – and the Cooper S offers almost endless scope for personalisation. <i>From Dh155,000</i> This Ingolstadt-built pocket rocket is something of a giant killer. The combination of a potent five-cylinder turbo engine stuffed into a compact bodyshell adds up to electrifying performance. The warbling 2.5-litre motor thrashes out 400hp and 500Nm, propelling the perky hatchback from 0-100kph in 3.8 seconds. The Audi is far more than a straight-line bully though, as an all-wheel-drive chassis delivers leech-line cornering grip and roll-free handling. The icing on the cake is that the RS3 can comfortably transport four occupants (five at a pinch) and enough luggage for a weekend away. <i>From Dh285,000</i> Ford's beloved pony car has been a popular choice in the UAE for the past three decades, but the latest iteration is far and away the best version to date. The recently released seventh-generation Mustang GT carries over a brawny 5.0-litre V8, but outputs have been ramped up to 486hp and 566Nm. Previous Mustangs were not renowned for their agility or dynamics, but MagneRide adaptive suspension and Brembo brakes are part of a recipe that makes the newbie a genuinely fast and rewarding car to drive. <i>From Dh208,377</i> The pint-sized Mazda is sometimes overlooked by performance car shoppers because its modest outputs of 181hp and 205Nm are eclipsed by even a humble Toyota Camry. Even so, the MX-5’s slim and lightweight build of just over 1,000kg and perfect 50:50 weight distribution over the front and rear axles make a delightfully engaging alfresco fun machine that shines on winding mountain roads. It might seat only two people, but there is enough space in the boot for a golf bag or generous load of shopping. As added bonuses, the Mazda’s compact dimensions make for easy manoeuvrability in tight car parks, and it sips fuel at a miserly rate. <i>From Dh144,000</i> Nissan’s “Z-car” was a revelation when the 240Z debuted in 1969, and the nameplate lives on in the form of the simply named “Z”. Although continuing the spirit and distinctive profile of its five-decade-old ancestor, the newbie is a thoroughly contemporary sportster that is both rapid and satisfying to drive. A 405hp/475Nm twin-turbo V6 catapults it from 0-100kph in 4.5 seconds, with drive sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual or nine-speed auto. The rear-wheel-drive chassis is an evolution of the former 370Z’s underpinnings, but it has been stiffened for added cornering grip and dynamism. <i>From Dh215,900</i> Although it has a strong following in many other countries, Subaru flies under the radar in the UAE, so the WRX remains a niche seller in our market. Its 2.4-litre turbo engine thumps out 271hp and 350Nm, propelling the mundane-looking sedan from 0-100kph in 6.0 seconds, and on to a top speed of 250kph. Two transmissions are offered – a six-speed manual and a CVT, and we would recommend the former. Belying its nondescript styling, the WRX is surprisingly rapid on tarmac or gravel roads, with its all-wheel-drive chassis providing limpet-like grip in wet or dry conditions. <i>From Dh157,000</i> The Supra debuted in 1978, but the latest generation stands apart from its predecessors since its core architecture – engine, transmission and chassis – are shared with BMW’s Z4. This is no bad thing as the latter is a solidly engineered roadster with sparkling handling and performance. Unlike its topless German counterpart, the Toyota is a fixed-roof coupe, so the driving experience is markedly different. Striking styling means the 387hp Supra has plenty of wow factor, but its appeal is more than skin deep – it is fast, taut and engaging in equal measure. <i>From Dh229,900</i> The Golf GTI has been the definitive “hot-hatch” ever since the first-gen model took the world by storm in 1976. The current eighth-generation GTI has the essence of its 49-year-old ancestor, serving up scintillating performance at a bargain price. Outputs of 265hp and 370Nm deliver a brisk 5.9-second 0-100kph sprint, yet the GTI offers comfortable seating for a family of four, 374 litres of luggage capacity and easy manoeuvrability around town. The GTI does it all with panache but, in case you have an extra Dh60,000 burning a hole in your pocket, VW can sell you the even faster Golf R. <i>From Dh137,990</i>