Nissan Patrol 2025 review: Winning formula remains intact despite proper overhaul

No one in the Middle East needs telling anything about the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/02/09/what-does-future-hold-for-uaes-beloved-nissan-patrol-under-switch-to-electric-cars/" target="_blank">Nissan Patrol</a>. It’s as famous in the region as the very sands it’s been designed to conquer. The seventh generation of the Patrol was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/09/03/nissan-patrol-2025-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">unveiled to the world in Abu Dhabi</a> in a flurry of publicity last year. Seldom do you see so many VVIPs in a single venue. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/04/03/nissan-patrol-super-safari-al-ostoura/" target="_blank">Previous versions of the car</a> have sometimes been modest in terms of major changes, with Nissan evidently not wanting to muck about too much with a winning formula. This time round, however, the car has had a proper overhaul. From the outside, number seven is still recognisably a Patrol, but the shape has lost some of the curvier bits that recalled London taxis in some far-off way. Not that it was ever pretty exactly, but the whole effect on this new model is more assertive and robust than anything that’s come previously. Nissan hasn’t altered the size too much, either – the Patrol is 5.2m in length and weighs 2.7 tonnes. The main change, as many will already be aware, comes with a new power train. Gone is the 5.2-litre V8 and in comes a choice of a 3.6-litre or 3.5-litre twin turbo, both in a V6 format. That seems like it might be a bit of a drop in the power stakes, but, it won't really be noticeable on any surface. There is an improvement in ride and handling, which comes as a result of a new adaptive air suspension. That makes getting in and out a little more convenient as well but, unlike an average supercar, that was never an issue. There has always been an elevated feeling of stateliness in a Patrol, and that remains intact, if only for the fact that it rattles along in something that seems so utterly at home in its UAE surroundings. Bear in mind, the car was once sold in around 90 countries but, over the years, that figure has dwindled to less than 30, with Nissan tailoring the car to those territories. It has so far been successful in this regard. Its off-roading capabilities remain beyond reproach and it continues to be agreeable that that such a plus point is paired with practicalities in any city with roads big enough to handle its girth. There’s a lot of fun stuff inside the cabin as well. The Patrol still has a luxurious air, enough to rival rather more expensive options in fact, but now has a pair of 14.3-inch touchscreens on the dashboard, a head-up display and Klipsch audio set-up. There’s also a new biometric cooling system, which monitors body temperature via infrared sensors and adjusts cooling automatically. The new Patrol will remain a popular option, (which is, admittedly, stating the obvious) so choosing this vehicle won’t make drivers stand out from the crowd in the way other options might. It remains a totally solid ride though, and the vehicle’s continued popularity doesn’t need explaining to anyone who has ever driven one. The 2025 is available from Al Masaood Automobiles now, with prices starting at Dh239,900.