The seventh generation of the Nissan Patrol was first unveiled in Abu Dhabi last year. Photo: Nissan
Lifestyle

Motoring

Nissan Patrol 2025 review: Winning formula remains intact despite proper overhaul

Seventh generation of the hit car is more assertive and robust than anything that’s come previously

Simon Wilgress-Pipe
February 21, 2025