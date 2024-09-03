Bigger and bolder Nissan Patrol 2025 revealed in Abu Dhabi

The Nissan Patrol 2025 made its first appearance on the global stage at a gala event in Abu Dhabi. The new arrival is a complete upgrade, being taller and wider than any of its predecessors. And, despite this rejig, it is still "unmistakeably Patrol", to use the brand’s own phrase. Nissan says this is a car designed, engineered and built for the Middle East. On an exterior level, the extra girth is obvious right from the off. Anyone who has stood next to a Patrol before will undoubtedly notice the size upgrade. The body shell has been significantly softened though – the blockiness of previous models has been reduced, with the introduction of several rounded corners, particularly around the rear. You might even call it curvy in places. Mind you, that doesn’t stop the new Patrol looking assertive – it’s an attractive vehicle, but there is nothing overtly cutesy here. In fact, along those lines, Nissan has pulled something clever off, creating a vehicle with a typically fearsome edge that looks strangely refined at the same time. A good example is the dashboard, which is a long, drawn-out affair. A bold design statement, for sure, but also one that looks very definitely on the pretty side. You get a similar effect with the new headlight and grille set-up. The traditional C-shaped Patrol front lamps have morphed into a pleasing double-C shape but, conversely, the main air intake has been darkened and made more menacing. In terms of power, the new base Patrol has a 3.8-litre naturally aspirated V6 with a nine-speed automatic gearbox and, though exact specifications are as yet unavailable, you can apparently get some serious forward motion over any terrain you’d care to tackle with that. You will, of course, be able to get more than a base model though. The new Patrol was revealed at Adnec, the UAE capital’s premier events venue, with the unveiling being split into two sections. Media from around the world were given an early chance to see the new vehicle followed by a covers-off session open to all – some in person, others tuning in on the web – a few hours later. Those lucky enough to get behind the wheel suggested a treat was afoot for those who hadn’t (and it wasn't just coming from Nissan staff). How the car actually performs remains to be seen, of course, but, if past versions are anything to go by, fans of the Middle East beast are unlikely to be disappointed. After all, it has been popular in the region for decades now, so the brand must be doing something right. The car will be available later this year, with prices starting at $65,000 (Dh238,000) in the UAE.