The basic rules for buying a second-hand car in the UAE

The difference in price point between showroom-fresh and second-hand cars is significant. Yet, everyone has heard stories from friends and family about used-vehicle purchases that have ended in, at best, severe inconvenience and, at worst, complete disaster. Don't let that put you off, however, as simply knowing the basic rules for buying a second-hand car can leave you confident in your purchase. “Buyers are advised to closely examine the vehicle’s service history, mileage and overall condition – both mechanical and cosmetic,” says Karim Maksoud, managing director of Al Habtoor Motors, which deals in both new and used vehicles. “It is equally important to verify that the car is free from any accident damage and has undergone a thorough, professional inspection,” Maksoud adds. There are two options when looking for a used car – going through dealerships or sourcing a model directly from the previous owner. In the main, you're likely to pay a little more to a dealership, but they invariably offer perks of one sort or another, and these can be highly attractive when it comes to having peace of mind when making your purchase. Al Habtoor, for example, offers a 14-day exchange guarantee and a five-year top-up warranty, while Al Futtaim has roadside assistance and comprehensive inspections included with its Toyota and Lexus packages. Carlos Montenegro, managing director of fleet strategy at Al Futtaim Automotive, another key player in the UAE used-car market, says transparency and trust are key, especially when buying from an individual owner. “The most obvious red flags include inconsistent service history, signs of accident damage, unusually low pricing and unclear vehicle ownership or importation history,” he says. Once you find a car you fancy, one of the first things to do is track down its vehicle identification number. VIN is a unique, 17-character alphanumeric code assigned to every car that will help ascertain its legitimacy. The digits show the motor's country of origin, manufacturer, vehicle type and attributes, the year it was built and the plant in which it was assembled. This code allows interested parties to assess the vehicle’s registration, insurance status and, crucially, any history of accidents or theft. There are multiple online options for checking the VIN, the easiest being the websites for Emirates Vehicle Gate, Ministry of Interior, Dubai’s Roads and Traffic Authority, Abu Dhabi Police or Tamm. When checking the code's validity, Maksoud says: “It is essential to verify that the VIN matches all official paperwork.” Both Maksoud and Montenegro stress the relation between a car's mileage and its overall condition. Distance-wise, figures suggest drivers average about 19,000-24,000km a year, so you can tell if a vehicle is above or below what you might expect by multiplying how old the car is by those digits. Looking for dents, scratches or rust is a given, but it's also worth thoroughly examining the panels up close to look for inconsistencies in paintwork. These could be an indicator that the car has had a DIY patch-up after being scraped. If the car is low to the floor, getting down on your back is not strictly necessary. Instead, run your fingers along the underside to see if there is any scratching not visible from an upright position. It is, however, worth getting down on your hands and knees to check for any pools on the tarmac under the car while it is stationary, though – leaks of any kind are never a good sign. Tyres are another area to check for wear and tear, with tread length being the key issue. You can test by inserting a Dh1 coin into the grooves at various points. In general, if you can twist the coin, the tyre is worn and needs replacing. Montenegro also recommends asking for certifications such as a 99-point or 145-point inspection, as these are often provided by dealers. Inside the car, make sure you press every button there is to check each is doing what it's supposed to. It’s also worth tapping the dashboard in a few places to ascertain that it’s still solid – things can become loose with age. Also check the seating – it isn’t just about whether it’s comfortable or not, but also how worn the material is and whether it might need replacing. Air conditioning is a key area of concern in this region, so start the engine and sit there for a few minutes to check all is in working order. If the chilling isn’t thrilling, it could just be a case of topping up the refrigerant, but you should also look out for odd noises, such as squealing or rattling, and be cautious of mouldy smells. Any aircon servicing outlet should be able to cure this, but you should consider how much you might have to spend when it comes to what you’re finally paying for the vehicle. You can get a refrigerant top-up for as little as Dh100, for example, but an overhaul will be significantly more. Both experts agree that a test drive is essential. It’s difficult to assess problems from the engine's sound alone, but you should be able to tell if it sounds clunky or lacking in power. All cars lose grunt as they age, but it's worth checking out the specs of a particular vehicle to give you an idea of what it was capable of when it was fresh off the production line. All this aside, if you want to be really thorough, it’s worth seeking the services of a qualified mechanic to give the car a once-over. A good technician will not only be able to assess any potential problems, but also tell you how much it might cost to put them right and what impact that will have on price negotiation. Maksoud says: “After-sales support and credibility of the seller play a key role in a safe and satisfactory purchase.” Montenegro concludes: “A well-maintained used car should come with a verified service history, low to moderate mileage relative to its age, and a clean body and interior.”