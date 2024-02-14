Saudi Arabia's Neom and MDLBeast create an 'ultra-modern' beach club

Neom and Saudi music entertainment company MDLBeast have teamed up to create an "ultra-modern" beach club on the $500 billion megaproject's luxury island, Sindalah.

The Sindalah Beach Club, located on the shores of the Red Sea, promises year-round experiences inspired by music and culture.

MDLBeast, which is behind the annual Soundstorm festival, will curate the music scene at Sindalah, promising to bring in world-famous musicians, artists and DJs, as well as cutting-edge audio and visual installations.

"Sindalah is bringing a new model for luxury travel and living powered by innovation and sustainability," said Antoni Vives, chief urban planning and islands officer at Neom. "MDLBeast will reimagine the typical beach club experience into a tech-enhanced journey."

The aim is for the club to balance high-quality experiences with environmental preservation. The architecture has been designed to blend with the natural environment and construction plans aim to create minimal ecological footprint.

Ramadan Alharatani, chief executive of MDLBeast, said the partnership marks a pivotal moment in "redefining the beach club experience", as his company oversees operations beyond music programming.

This will include the introduction of exclusive VIP areas, a signature retail venue and dining outlets.

The seahorse-shaped Sindalah will be the first to open to tourists in the megacity, later this year. Spread over 840,000 square metres along the Red Sea, the luxury island will have a strong focus on conserving its surrounding natural beauty, most of which is untouched.

The destination will have a large marina, yacht club, spa and wellness centre, as well as 51 luxury retail outlets.

Sindalah will also be home to the GCC's first island golf course. Designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr, the nine-hole golf course will have a 280-metre driving range and golf practice suites. It will also be home to an on-site sports club with a training academy, Olympic-size swimming pool, spa and courts.

In March last year, it was announced three Marriott properties – which include the first Autograph Collection Hotels property in the kingdom – will be the inaugural resorts on the island.

Marriott will open the first three hotels at Sindalah. Photo: Marriott Hotels

For its Saudi debut, Autograph Collection Hotels will open a futuristic resort; a boutique-sized property that will have 66 room and suites, including one and two-bedroom villas, as well as several dining options, a children's club and a luxury spa.

Marriott's Luxury Collection beach resort will have 70 luxury rooms and suites, including one to four-bedroom villas, all with private pools.

Meanwhile, an all-suite property with 115 luxury abodes will open in the central marina district. Both properties will have several dining options, guest experiences and leisure facilities.

Overall, Sindalah is set to feature 413 premium hotel rooms, as well as 88 villas, 333 serviced apartments, nine fine-dining restaurants and nine casual restaurants, some with rooftop lounges.

It is expected to receive 2,400 visitors a day by 2028, with about 3,500 jobs expected to be created in the process.