New 1.5km bridge linking Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Harbour to open this year

A two-lane bridge connecting Sheikh Zayed Road with Dubai Harbour primed to cut travel times, tackle congestion and help establish the district as a "maritime destination" is scheduled to open within months.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said on Sunday it had completed 65 per cent of the construction work on the 1.5km bridge, which will carry 6,000 vehicles an hour.

RTA aims to reduce average travel times from 12 minutes to three as part of a partnership with harbour owner, Shamal Holding.

The transport authority said 90 per cent of works related to upgrading and adjusting utility services overlapping with the project were finished.

It said the major infrastructure scheme is expected to be completed in the third quarter - between July and September - of this year.

The RTA awarded a Dh431 million contract to oversee the large-scale construction work in June 2024. It is part of a drive to upgrade the emirate's transport networks to keep pace with urban expansion and population growth.

“This project reflects the directives of our leadership to develop an integrated infrastructure that supports the rapid urban and economic growth witnessed by Dubai," said Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA.

“The project includes the construction of a bridge extending from Interchange 5 on Sheikh Zayed Road, near the American University in Dubai, passing through the intersection of Al Naseem Street and Al Falak Street, and crossing over King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, before connecting to Dubai Harbour Street.

"The project also includes at-grade improvement works at four key intersections along the corridor: Interchange 5 on Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Falak Street with Al Naseem Street intersection, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street with Al Naseem Street intersection, and Dubai Harbour Street.

"Once completed, the project will enhance traffic flow and reduce travel time from 12 minutes to just three.”

Building for the future

Dubai Harbour is home to two cruise terminals spanning 120,000 square metres, a vast marina, residential developments and leisure facilities.

The harbour – located between Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters – became the home for the Dubai International Boat Show in 2022.

A 1.5-km development project is also under way, including a residential complex with 24 towers and about 7,500 apartments.

In June, Shamal awarded a Dh1 billion contract to Khansaheb Civil Engineering to carry out the main works on the Dubai Harbour Residences project, which aims to deliver luxury beachfront living.

Abdulla Binhabtoor, chief executive officer of Shamal Holding, said: “Dubai Harbour Bridge represents a significant advancement in infrastructure connecting the city to its waterfront, further strengthening Dubai Harbour’s position as a fully integrated and highly connected maritime destination.”

“The bridge also facilitates daily commute to and from Dubai Harbour through its direct connection to Sheikh Zayed Road, enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors alike."