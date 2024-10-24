Low-rise luxury living is Dubai Harbour’s next big thing

Choosing the best place to live in Dubai has become a much-debated topic in recent months, especially as winter begins to attract more people to the emirate. Deciding on which part of the city to live in depends on many factors - perhaps you need to be near a school for your children, maybe it’s community living you want, views of the ocean might be top of the list, or near a mall might be a non-negotiable. Whatever it is you’re looking for, one factor has become top of mind for Dubai residents, and that’s traffic. Though Dubai’s population is increasing, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is pulling out all the stops to increase the city’s roadways, ease traffic flow and reduce travel time, which comes as especially good news for future residents of Dubai Harbour. Shamal Holding, the owner and curator of Dubai Harbour, in collaboration with the RTA, recently announced that a 1500-metre bridge will provide direct access on and off the district, cutting down travel time from 12 to three minutes. Welcome news to the community’s residents. At the intersection of The Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island, Dubai Harbour is one of the emirate’s newest and in-demand residential areas. The destination is within easy reach of the city’s attractions and includes the region’s largest marina, featuring close to 700 berths that can accommodate yachts up to 160m. Dubai Harbour has become one of Dubai’s sought-after locations. The seafront residential district offers a unique backdrop and accessible location, combined with a wide range of entertainment and hospitality choices, as well as comprehensive berthing facilities. Whilst Dubai’s towering skyscrapers typically demand our attention, ironically, it’s a new luxury low-rise development that is set to stand out from the crowd. Dubai Harbour Residences is the latest project to be announced and is making investors take notice. With a blend of contemporary architecture and beachfront living, Dubai Harbour Residences is daring to be different by introducing a rare concept in luxury living with its low-rise community-focused design, where apartments are thoughtfully distributed across eight floors, giving residents a sense of intimacy and exclusivity, while creating a close-knit environment. The low-rise structure allows for more personalised living spaces, abundant natural light, and enhanced privacy, while maintaining a connection to the surrounding maritime landscape. Residents will enjoy the best of both worlds - a tranquil, residential ambiance but with easy access to the amenities Dubai Harbour has to offer. Within the residences, there will be 345 units including one, two, three, and four-bedroom apartments, and penthouses. Inside, double high ceilings, marble floors, and carefully curated art pieces exude premium living. The lobby's design blends contemporary aesthetics with warm, inviting tones and nautical colour palettes. It’s not just the interior design that is catching the eye of investors and homeowners as the development features a rooftop adult-only infinity pool with outdoor dining area, state-of-the-art fitness centre, yoga studio, hairdresser, beauty salon, and serene spa facilities designed to promote relaxation and well-being. For families, the community includes specially designed play areas, a children’s pool, a learning area, and family lounges. Residents will also benefit from a range of personalised services, including 24/7 concierge assistance and valet parking. "Dubai Harbour Residences promises to provide residents with beachfront living unlike any other in the market,” says Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer, Shamal Holding, Owner and Curator of Dubai Harbour. “This development is designed for the discerning buyer who is aspiring for prestige and demands not just a home, but a lifestyle. Our vision is to create a unique space where residents can feel part of a community, enjoy the best of Dubai’s culture and have maritime experiences right at their doorstep. Dubai Harbour is the region’s most unique lifestyle offering and the new residences will be a perfect addition.” Dubai Harbour sits just over 30km from both Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central Airport and is within easy reach of the city’s world-famous attractions. Since opening, Dubai Harbour has attracted a wide range of local and international events including the Dubai International Boat Show. The events play a key role in rekindling the city’s connection to the sea, providing additional ways for people to experience their own maritime journey. As more people begin to call Dubai home, Dubai Harbour Residences is fast becoming a leading location for those wanting a beachfront lifestyle… and to avoid sitting in traffic.