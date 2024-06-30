Dh431m project to improve access to Dubai Harbour

Transport authorities have awarded a Dh431 million contract to improve access to Dubai Harbour and cement its status as a “unique seafront destination”.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said on Sunday the funding would be used to construct a 1.5km, two-lane bridge serving 6,000 vehicles an hour to connect Sheikh Zayed Road to the waterfront district.

It aims to cut average travel times from 12 minutes to three as part of a partnership with harbour owner, Shamal Holding.

The road infrastructure scheme was announced in February as part of a wider Dubai strategy to upgrade the emirate's transport networks to keep pace with urban expansion and population growth.

The bridge will extend from the fifth intersection on Sheikh Zayed Road, near the American University in Dubai, to Dubai Harbour Street.

It passes by the intersection of Al Naseem Street with Al Falak Street and crosses over the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street up to Dubai Harbour.

“The project provides a direct entry/exit for Dubai Harbour to ease the movement of visitors and residents,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA.

““The project also includes surface improvements at four intersections along the bridge: the fifth intersection on Sheikh Zayed Road, the intersection of Al Falak Street with Al Naseem Street, the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street with Al Naseem Street, and Dubai Harbour Street. When completed, the project will improve the flow of traffic and reduce the travel time from 12 minutes to 3 minutes.”

The RTA did not say when work will begin on the scheme or when it is likely to be completed.

Abdulla Binhabtoor, chief executive at Shamal Holding, said the move was in line with efforts to make the harbour a better place to visit and live.

“As the owning company and curator of Dubai Harbour, Shamal Holding is committed to building extraordinary communities and enhanced experiences, making Dubai Harbour a unique seafront destination and an extraordinary seafront residential community,” he said.

“We have commenced a range of enhancements and investments as part of our plans to offer the best integrated community in terms of quality of life and the well-being of residents and visitors.”

Dubai Harbour is home to two cruise terminals spanning 120,000 square metres, a vast marina, residential developments and leisure facilities.

The harbour – located between Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters – became the home for the Dubai International Boat Show in 2022.

A 1.5-km development project is also under way, including a residential complex with 24 towers and about 7,500 apartments.

