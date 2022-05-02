How Eid Al Fitr can teach entrepreneurs important lessons

Millions of Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid Al Fitr. After 30 days of fasting, we commemorate the end of Ramadan with special prayers and by visiting loved ones, exchanging gifts and donating to charity over the course of three days.

But beyond the festivities, there are vital lessons that Eid can teach entrepreneurs about managing their businesses.

When I became an entrepreneur, I didn’t realise how important it is for us to celebrate our milestones, no matter how small or insignificant they might seem.

I was so focused on my goals that I didn’t even appreciate the progress I made. I didn’t celebrate the small wins or the big ones. I thought that I wasn’t yet where I envisioned myself to be. I wanted to celebrate my ultimate goal no matter how far-fetched it was. But by not stopping to celebrate my progress, I didn’t feel I was getting closer to my ultimate goal.

Celebrating our milestones is not only important to us as business founders, but also to our team members. Celebrations are a reality check and motivational booster to us to work harder.

Celebrations remind us of how far we have come. Eid teaches us the importance of celebrating with those around us, so that they, too, feel motivated. It gives us something to look forward to every year and teaches us that our hard work should be rewarded and celebrated.

It is also equally important to sit back, relax and enjoy a break. Early in my entrepreneurship journey, I didn’t know how to enjoy a break. I worked on my holidays and I always came up with something to do.

I know that fellow entrepreneurs may feel guilty about taking a break when they should be investing these hours in their business. But think of it as an investment in your creativity.

When you rest, you give your brain and yourself a chance to recharge your creative and cognitive abilities. If I there's one thing I learnt about overworking myself, it’s that I’m not serving my company when I’m overworked. No good thing can come from an exhausted mind.

Eid also emphasises the importance of connections and networking. It is customary for us to visit family members and call our loved ones who live far away. We exchange gifts, platters of food and ensure we visit the elderly and those we don’t get to see much often.

An important lesson I learnt from my mother when it comes to communication in business is to always check in on our connections; to keep them well informed about progress and to share our success and concerns with them. The wider the network, the easier it gets to navigate challenges and make the most of opportunities.

Last but not least, perhaps the most important lesson entrepreneurs can learn from Eid is to not forget to give back and to celebrate our success with our community. Muslims are encouraged to donate to charity and share Eid gifts and clothing with those less fortunate. As you celebrate your success, make sure to give back.

Manar Al Hinai is an award-winning Emirati writer and communications consultant based in Abu Dhabi