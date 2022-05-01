Eid Al Fitr cannons fired to mark the end of the holy month

Eid Al Fitr cannons were fired across the UAE to mark the end of Ramadan.

They were fired on Sunday night at several locations on the last day of the holy month to signify that Muslims can stop fasting until the next Ramadan.

The ceremonies also heralded the start of Eid Al Fitr.

A cannon was fired at Abu Dhabi’s oldest building, Qasr Al Hosn, to signal prayers and to break the day’s fast.

In Dubai, The National was at Burj Park, where police officers fired the shots at iftar time.

People gathered at both locations to watch the cannon firing

Officers fire two rounds to announce the beginning and end of the holy month and a single shot at sunset every day during Ramadan.

This year, Dubai Police's iftar cannons operated from 11 locations.

Cannons, which can be heard as far as 10 kilometres away, have been a tradition in UAE since the 1960s.

According to protocol, four officers are present at each firing. Two officers man the cannon, where one passes a blank cartridge, and the other loads it.

Two officers remain at the back as guardians of the cannon and give orders. When it is time for iftar, an officer gives the order and the cannon is fired.

On the last day of Ramadan, Muslims in Dubai offered their prayers at mosques across the emirate and special prayers will be held across the country tomorrow.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre announced that Eid prayer will be held tomorrow at 7am.

Eid Al Fitr will begin on Monday in the UAE, the moon-sighting committee announced on Saturday.

Government employees will have a week-long holiday during Eid Al Fitr, while private-sector workers will have a holiday from Saturday, April 30, until Wednesday, May 4.

Last week, the authorities announced protocols for celebrating Eid Al Fitr.

They include having an active green pass on Al Hosn app; following precautionary measures, such as wearing wear face masks at all times; and maintaining physical distancing when going for Eid prayers.

Prayers must not exceed 20 minutes and the gates of mosques should be opened after dawn prayers.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said the public should give Eid presents through electronic means and people should try to limit celebrations to immediate family members and close friends.