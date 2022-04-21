Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for UAE private-sector workers

The UAE announced Eid Al Fitr holiday dates for the private sector on Thursday.

Workers will enjoy a public holiday from Ramadan 29 – Saturday, April 30 – until Shawwal 3.

Shawwal 3 is expected to fall on Monday, May 2, according to the International Astronomical Centre, but will be confirmed by the UAE’s moon-sighting committee.

The decision was made by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan but the exact date depends on the sighting of the Moon. The holy month lasts for 29 or 30 days, depending on when the new crescent is sighted.

Emirates Astronomical Society had forecast that the last day of Ramadan would be on May 1, making the month 30 days.

Earlier, the Eid break for government staff was revealed. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said this would also run from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

What is Eid Al Fitr?

At the end of Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr is the holiday that marks the completion of the month-long fasting.

Practices vary around the world, but commonly include morning prayers, public holidays, visiting family and friends, new clothing and henna, gifts and charity donations.

