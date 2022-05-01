Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wishes the UAE a happy and blessed Eid Al Fitr

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has wished the people of the UAE and everyone in the Arab world a happy and blessed Eid Al Fitr.

Sheikh Mohammed shared his message on social media.

"Eid greetings to the people of the Emirates, the Arab world and all Islamic nations. I wish we come even closer to each other with each passing year. I wish for our hearts to become more loving, tolerant, and peaceful. Every year, we rejoice in obedience to our Lord. Eid Mubarak and may God accept all good deeds," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

Eid Al Fitr will begin on Monday in the UAE, the moon-sighting committee announced on Saturday.

Government workers will have a week-long holiday during Eid Al Fitr, while private-sector workers will have a holiday from Saturday, April 30, until Wednesday, May 4.

Last week, the authorities announced Covid-19 protocol for celebrating Eid Al Fitr.

READ MORE Eid Al Fitr 2022 to begin in UAE on Monday

It includes having an active green pass on Al Hosn app, following precautionary measures, such as wearing wear face masks at all times, and maintaining physical distancing when going for Eid prayers.

Prayers must not exceed 20 minutes and the gates of mosques should be opened after dawn prayers.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said the public should give Eid presents through electronic means and people should try to limit celebrations to immediate family members and close friends.