Five last-minute Eid hotel deals in the UAE you can still book

Eid Al Fitr is just around the corner and the UAE is set to enjoy a multi-day holiday, with nine days off for the private sector, while most of the public sector will enjoy a five-day break.

And with the weather hovering on the cusp between spring and the height of summer, now might be a good time to enjoy one final local getaway while it’s still cool enough walk on the sand barefoot.

Several hotels and resorts have announced Eid deals, with offers on everything from a beach stay in Ras Al Khaimah to a staycation in the Garden City.

But if you’re still on the lookout for a stay to suit, here are five last-minute Eid staycation options, still bookable today.

1. An Eid escape in the heart of the city at The Dubai Edition

The Dubai Edition hotel overlooks the Burj Khalifa. Photo: Adrian Chambre

Recently opened, The Dubai Edition hotel offers a downtown address where guests will find a haven of luxury with exceptional dining and up-close views of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

Located at Dubai Fountain Street, only a five-minute walk from The Dubai Mall, there’s plenty on offer. Restaurants include the Italian Duomo, with an outdoor terrace; Jolie, a French eatery inspired by Mediterranean coastal flavours; Inti, which serves Peruvian-inspired dining; and Thia Skylounge for poolside tapas.

The hotel also has a spa with three treatment rooms and a state-of-the-art gym, if you want to keep your fitness up.

Eid offers start from Dh1,699 ($462), including breakfast, excluding taxes; Marriott.com

2. A wallet-friendly stay at Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island at Ras Al Khaimah

Expand Autoplay Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island Ras Al Khaimah is the largest Hampton hotel in the world. All photos: Hilton

The world’s largest Hampton hotel on Marjan Island has its own 750-metre beach with panoramic sea views and is a great choice for families. Rooms have either ocean or poolside views, so you really get the island vibes.

Over Eid, the Surfs Up food truck will be serving chilled beverages and snacks every evening until 11pm, accompanied by live entertainment, including fire spinners, belly dancing and Tanoura dance shows.

Elsewhere, there’s a wave-shaped swimming pool and a splash pool, as well as child-friendly buffet stations, a children’s club, an outdoor playground and an inflatable bouncy castle.

Room from Dh900, including breakfast and taxes; hilton.com

3. Fireworks, concert and an Eid sleepover on Yas Island

Enjoy Eid fireworks, concerts and more on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island with a stay at Yas Plaza Hotels. Photo: Yas Island

Abu Dhabi's Yas Island is hosting some exciting Eid Al Fitr celebrations this year, with special performances at Etihad Arena, as well as a plenty of celebratory fireworks over the first three days of the holiday. If you fancy being part of it all, there’s still time to do so. Hotels at Yas Plaza are offering free concert tickets when booking a staycation.

Egyptian sensation Amr Diab will take to the stage on Tuesday, while Wednesday will feature performances from Sherine Abdel Wahab and Iraqi artist Kadim Al Saihr. Staycation packages are available for one or both nights in several of the island’s hotels and each package includes gold tickets for two adults.

From Dh845, including breakfast and access to one concert in a 3-star hotel; yasisland.com

4. All-inclusive getaway at InterContinental Fujairah Resort

Enjoy an all inclusive stay at The InterContinental Fujairah this Eid. Photo: IHG

Fujairah is typically one of the first places to book up during UAE public holidays, as city dwellers flock to the stunning coastline. But if you fancy a beachside escape in Al Aqah, you’re in luck, as the InterContinental Fujairah Resort still has some availability.

With four temperature-controlled pools overlooking the ocean, an O Spa by L'occitane and a mountain backdrop, it’s the perfect spot to unwind or to entertain the family this Eid.

Book the Limitless package and you can have an all-inclusive getaway with buffet breakfast, lunch and dinner at Nama included, as well as soft drinks and house beverages with meals and poolside.

Dh2,000 excluding taxes, unlimited drinks are from 11.30am-10pm; ihg.com

5. A budget break in Dubai at Form Hotel

Form Hotel Dubai is a good pick for a wallet-friendly getaway in Dubai's Al Jaddaf. Photo: Form Hotel

Eid getaways don't have to break the bank ― even in Dubai. The recently opened Form Hotel Dubai is welcoming guests to book a staycation with wallet-friendly rates over the holidays.

The first Design Hotels property in the Middle East, the hotel is part of a curated collection of boutique and design-driven luxury hotels around the world.

Interiors include elements reflective of dhow boats and public spaces are filled with playful artwork while stylish rooms have city or Creek views.

There's also a 25-metre rooftop infinity pool, and a state-of-the-art gym with impressive views. Even better, you'll get 25 per cent discount when dining at the hotel and complimentary breakfast the following morning.

The hotel is well placed for exploring Al Jaddaf neighbourhood, where you'll find a paved waterfront, harbour and more.

From Dh300, including taxes; form-hotel.com