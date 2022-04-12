11 Eid staycations across the UAE: from a beach stay in RAK to a budget break in Dubai

With Eid Al Fitr around the corner and a potential five-day holiday on the cards for many people in the UAE, now might be the time to consider booking a staycation for some much-needed rest and recreation next month.

The holiday looks likely to begin on either Sunday, May 1 or Monday, May 2, and hotels across the country are already releasing staycation deals that coincide with the break.

From a scenic stay on Ras Al Khaimah's northern coastline to a family-friendly escape in Al Ain, if you fancy a change of scenery this Eid, there are plenty of places to choose from across the UAE.

Here are 11 staycation offers that you can book now for the coming holiday.

1. A family-friendly getaway at the Park Hyatt Dubai

Enjoy Eid at the Park Hyatt Dubai with the hotel's summer surprise staycation offer. Photo: Park Hyatt

Escape to Dubai Creek with Park Hyatt Dubai's Summer Surprises Staycation. Make the most of the resort’s 15 restaurants and bars with 20 per cent of your bill, plus daily breakfast included at Brasserie du Park for two adults and two children.

Enjoy the relaxing adults-only Lagoon Beach, plus two family swimming pools and let little ones enjoy The Cave Kids Club, ideal for children aged 3 to 10. Guests also have free access to mini golf and those with an interest in the sport can hit up the resort’s driving range free of charge. There's also preferential rates on golf, tennis and padel lessons for anyone who wants to improve their game. Top it all off with late check-out, subject to availability, and you have a mini getaway to remember.

From Dh1,445 including breakfast, excluding taxes; hyatt.com

2. City stays at Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Rosewood Abu Dhabi is offering Eid staycations in the city, with a complimentary third night with every two-night booking. Photo: Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Spend the holidays in the capital with a stay at Rosewood Abu Dhabi, where you’ll have perfect views over the waters of Al Maryah Island and a great location right in the heart of the city. The slick 34-storey hotel has a swimming pool, an underground spa and some fantastic dining options. Book two nights over the Eid holiday and you’ll get a third night free. Early check-in and late check-out is also included, so you can really feel like you’re taking a mini-holiday. If you’re just looking for a one-night getaway, the hotel's UAE Resident offer is also applicable over Eid, giving you 10 per cent off the daily rates as well as free breakfast at Majlis Lounge. Upgrades to the next room category (subject to availability) and late check-out is also included.

From Dh720 per night, including breakfast, excluding taxes; rosewoodhotels.com

3. Family fun at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort has a private beach, watersports, a spa and seven swimming pools to enjoy. Photo: Hilton

If you fancy a few days of family fun and laid-back relaxation this Eid, then the Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort is worth considering. With a private beach, water sports, a spa and no less than seven swimming pools, there’s something for the whole family to enjoy at this five-star resort. Rates include breakfast and, if you’re seeking privacy, book a beachfront villa where you’ll also get direct access to the shoreline. Unwind at The Spa, with 15 per cent discounts on massages, and a 10 per cent discount on facials. And while you unwind, the youngsters will be busy enjoying complimentary access to the newly refurbished children and teenagers Club.

From Dh1,100 in a standard room, Dh1,800 in a junior suite beach villa, including breakfast, excluding taxes; hilton.com

4. Animal magic and a stay at Al Ain Rotana

Escape to the Garden City this Eid with a stay at Al AIn Rotana hotel. Photo: Al Ain Rotana

The Garden City, with its greenery, peaceful pace of life and countless decorated roundabouts is a good pick for a change of scenery this Eid. Book the Leisure package at Al Ain Rotana and you’ll get a complimentary buffet breakfast at Zest restaurant as well as free tickets to Al Ain Zoo, guaranteed to be a winner for those travelling with children. Meet lions, giraffes, gorillas and more at the zoo, which is just a 10-minute drive from the hotel. Al Ain Rotana is also well-placed for visiting the city's other attractions, such as Al Ain Oasis and Al Jahili Fort. With a huge swimming pool, Jacuzzi, six restaurants and bars, tennis and squash courts and beautifully manicured gardens, plus a Zen Spa, there's also plenty to enjoy without leaving the resort.

From Dh661.98 in a classic room, excluding taxes; rotana.com

5. Corniche views at The St Regis Abu Dhabi

Nation Riviera Beach Club at The St Regis Abu Dhabi. Photo: Nation Riviera Beach Club

Treat the family to an Eid staycation with style at The St Regis Abu Dhabi. Check into your spacious room with views overlooking the Arabian Gulf and get set to be pampered with the renowned St Regis service, which includes your own private butler. This Eid, you’ll also get daily breakfast for four and buffet dinner at The Terrace on The Corniche included in your rate. The St Regis Abu Dhabi is located right next to the Nation Galleria Mall, and has direct access to the private Nation Riviera Beach Club, a health and fitness centre, a huge swimming pool and a 200-metre-long private beach. Adults can also unwind at Remede Spa, while children enjoy the Treasure Island Children's Club.

From Dh1,150 including taxes for stays in a Superior Room city view; marriott.com

6. Beachfront bliss at InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa

Book a villa stay this Eid at the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa and you'll get free breakfast and Dh250 in-house credit. Photo: IHG

The recently opened InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa is set to celebrate its first Eid holiday with a special deal for in-house guests who book a stay in one of the resort villas. Stretching across two peninsulas, the northern emirate's first InterContinental hotel has a pristine shoreline, two temperature-controlled swimming pools, a fitness suite and a luxury spa with a Turkish hammam and 10 treatment rooms. Book a Seafront or Beachfront Private Pool villa this Eid, and as well as having your own private pool and complimentary breakfast, you'll get Dh250 back in resort credit to spend at the hotel's six restaurants and bars. Children will love Planet Trekkers, IHG's signature club that specialises in creating adventures for youngsters, while older children will be happy at the teenagers Club.

From Dh3,000 in a seafront or beachfront villa, excluding taxes; ihg.com

7. A 36-hour hideaway at Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai

Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers is offering guests early check-in and late check-out, amounting to 36 hours at the hotel. Photo: Taj Hotels

Book the 36-hour escape at Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers. The sleek skyscraper hotel is ready to welcome staycationers from 6am over the Eid holidays, with a super-early check-in time. Settle into one of the hotel's superior suites where you'll have views over Emirates Golf Club, Dubai Marina and onto the Arabian Gulf. JLT’s highest rooftop pool is also to be found here and is the perfect place to cool off. When it comes to dining, take your pick from Paros, Shamian or the laid-back TJ’s sports bar. The next morning, you can tuck into a delicious breakfast then head back to the pool — as you won’t need to check out until 6pm.

From Dh600, excluding taxes; tajhotels.com

8. Waterfront stays at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach

Spend Eid by the ocean at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach. Photo: Ritz-Carlton

Holidays are best spent by the water which is why The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach is offering the Ultimate Beach Experience package this Eid. Located on a private strip of white sand backed by the Arabian Gulf, this island-inspired, all-villa resort is a great pick for a tropical getaway. The full-board package includes breakfast, lunch and dinner — the fresh seafood served at dinner is one of the highlights. You’ll also get 60 minutes of complimentary kayaking and archery as well as a 15-minute foot massage at the beachfront spa to help you unwind.

From Dh4,000, excluding taxes; ritzcarlton.com

9. A budget-friendly break at Studio One Hotel, Dubai

Studio One Hotel in Dubai is offering an early check-in and late check-out over Eid. Photo: Studio One

Weekend escapes to Dubai don’t have to be expensive. Book a night at Studio One hotel where rates start from Dh350 and include complimentary breakfast, early check-in and late check-out. You can also enjoy your own cinema experience in the hotel’s Screening Room and get 20 per cent off food and drinks at The Void and Larte. If you’re travelling with youngsters, there's the option to upgrade to a family room, which comfortably sleeps two adults and two children. On site there's also a courtyard swimming pool, 24-hour fitness suite and several restaurants and bars, including The Irish Village, The Maine and Mr Miyagi's.

Dh350 per couple, excluding taxes, bookings via cu@studioonehotel.com; studioonehotel.com

10. A revved up stay at W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island

Get the entire rate of your room back to spend at the W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island this Eid. Photo: Reem Mohammed / The National

The glistening W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island is the only hotel located above an F1 racetrack and is the place to go for an action-packed Eid with a giveaway deal where guests get what they pay for their stay back in food and beverage credits. Check into your spacious room with wonderful, marvellous, spectacular and wow suites available, each of which comes with plush amenities, free Wi-Fi and floor-to-ceiling windows for uninterrupted views of the racetrack or Yas Marina. There are two rooftop pools, a luxury spa and a wide choice of places where you can eat and drink. Take your pick from dining at Garage, where there's a funky food hall vibe, or eat Italian food at Amici, Indian cuisine at Angar or try curated drinks and bites at the W Lounge.

From Dh625, excluding taxes and with Dh625 back in dining credit; marriott.com

11. Sunset views at C Central Resort The Palm, Dubai

C Central Resort the Palm offers budget-friendly stays on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah. Photo: Central Hotels

Take the family to Palm Jumeirah this Eid for some of the best views of the city's fireworks. Even better, you don't have to blow the budget if you book a stay at C Central Resort The Palm where The Ultimate Staycation deal is available for UAE residents. With 25 per cent off the best available room rates, you can take your pick from a premium room, a skyline suite or go for a palm suite, which comes with spacious balconies perfect for enjoying the sunset. Dining options include C Grill Restaurant and Bar, the hotel's modern steakhouse or Waves, the all-day dining restaurants. If you're lounging by the outdoor pool, you can enjoy refreshments and light bites at the pool bar and there's 15 per cent off all food and beverages for in-house guests.

From Dh695, excluding taxes; central-hotels.com