Dubai Edition opens its doors in Downtown

The Dubai Edition has opened its doors, bringing the famed hotel brand to the emirate for the first time.

The property is located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, across from The Dubai Mall. It was designed by LW Design Group and features 275 rooms, including 45 suites.

Scroll through our gallery above to see more of the Dubai Edition.

Restaurants include the Italian Duomo, with an outdoor terrace; Jolie, a French eatery inspired by Mediterranean coastal flavours; Thia, a poolside bar and lounge with views of Burj Khalifa; and a speakeasy-style bar, Leon.

Read more Joali Being: new Maldives resort wants to cure your insomnia and relieve your stress

The hotel also offers a spa with three treatment rooms, a pool and a state-of-the-art gym, as well as meeting rooms and a flexible event space. Edition made its Middle East debut in Abu Dhabi in 2019, with a 198-room property at Al Bateen ­Marina.

Part of Marriott International’s Luxury Brands, Edition Hotels was founded by Ian Schrager of Studio 54 fame, who wanted to create "hotels that don't act like hotels”. His aim is to offer luxury spaces that exist as microcosms of the world's top cities: New York, Miami, London, Barcelona, Shanghai, Bodrum, Abu Dhabi and, now, Dubai.