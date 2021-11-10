New hotel W Dubai - Mina Seyahi to open in Dubai Marina in 2022

Dubai's popular marina coastline will welcome a new resident next year with the launch of the W Dubai – Mina Seyahi.

The urban hotel will open in 2022 inside the Mina Seyahi complex, near Dubai Harbour. Towering some 31 storeys above the water, the gleaming skyscraper hotel will be a new addition to the city's skyline.

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi will have 318 guest rooms, including 26 suites and an Extreme WOW suite (W’s take on a Presidential Suite).

W Dubai - Mina Seyahi will be a new addition to the city skyline on the Dubai Marina coastline. Photo: Bastiani / WPPA / XCAT

In keeping with the W style, The W Lounge will replace a traditional hotel lobby and instead be a place where guests can mingle and take in the view, as well as checking in. It's set to be inspired by a Middle Eastern gathering place and will serve handcrafted drinks and light bites to guests.

The hotel will also have a new sunset destination located next to the swimming pool that overlooks Mina Seyahi bay.

On the top floor, the hotel will have a soon-to-be-revealed outlet that will offer guests the very best views of Dubai's Palm Jumeirah Island and one of the world's most picturesque marinas.

The hotel is also bringing London's 1Rebel to the UAE for the first time. This high-energy fitness concept is known for its curated classes, cold-pressed juice bars and music playlists curated by top DJs. The company already has a presence in London, Australia, Israel and Saudi Arabia, and will debut at the W Dubai - Mina Seyahi where it will be housed in a 2,500-square-metre, dual-storey studio.

There's also going to be a BAR-B spa which will have three treatment rooms and a beauty bar.

“We are seeing increasing demand for luxury lifestyle brands in Dubai, and with its mix of culture and high-energy lifestyle, the emirate is the perfect destination for the trendsetting W Hotels brand,” said Candice D’Cruz, vice president of luxury brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa at Marriott International.

The hotel joins Marriott's existing two hotels in the same location: family-friendly The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi and the ever-popular Le Meridien Mina Seyahi.