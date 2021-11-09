Lux Resorts to open two lavish hotels in Sharjah’s Khor Fakkan and Al Dhaid

If you’ve not yet had a staycation in Sharjah you might be tempted to plan a future visit to one of two new luxury resorts that have been announced to open in the emirate.

The Lux Collective − a Singaporean hotel company that’s behind swanky resorts in the Maldives and Mauritius − will open two new hotels in Sharjah in 2023.

First up is the Lux* Al Bridi Resort in Al Dhaid, which is being built inside the Sharjah Safari project.

Guests checking into Lux* Al Bridi Resort will be able to take part in some unique experiences to get up close and personal with some of the wildlife. Photo: Shurooq

Set in what could be the largest safari park outside of Africa, this new Lux property will have 35 private tented retreats, each with endless views over the desert setting that will soon be home to more than 50,000 animals.

Wildlife lovers will have plenty of opportunities to spot the Big Five of Africa – rhino, buffalo, elephant, lion and leopard – roaming around the 1,690 hectares of conservation land here. And guests checking in at the new Lux resort will be able to take part in some unique experiences to get up close and personal with some of the wildlife via a partnership between Shurooq and the Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority that will ensure the animals’ well-being and tourists’ safety.

The reserve will also be home to the largest collection of African herbivores in the world, including some 45 subspecies of antelope – so animal sightings come guaranteed.

Lux* Al Bridi Resort in Al Dhaid is also going to have a state of the art gym, swimming pool, kids club and a Lux* Me Spa.

An eco-friendly mountain resort in Khor Fakkan

On the east coast of Sharjah, the Lux* Al Jabal Resort in Khor Fakkan is a nature-surrounded resort set on a hillside overlooking Soueifa beach.

Facing a picturesque bay and nestled within dramatic gorges, the resort is being designed to complement its natural environment on the slopes of Al Soueifa mountain.

The Lux* Al Jabal Resort WILL HAVE cube-shaped accommodation that blends with its surroundings. Photo: Shurooq

Due to open in March 2023, this hotel has a big eco-conscious focus. Each of the 45 cube-shaped accommodation are being constructed from a special type of Finnish pine that comes from the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification, a global initiative that promotes the responsible sourcing of wood.

Guests checking in to this coastal retreat can choose to stay in a one or two-bedroom suite, 15 of which will also have their own private pool.

The largest and most luxurious accommodation will be the secluded Royal Suite, which also has its own swimming pool. Rooms are all located on the sloping beachfront, giving guests easy access to the ocean.

There is also an infinity swimming pool with in-water loungers for guests to make the most of the sunshine and children can enjoy hanging out in a Play Zone.

The resort’s restaurant and clubhouse will be set higher up on the hillside to make the most of what's sure to be amazing sunset and sunrise views over the mountains. And to make the most of the unique location with mountains on one side and ocean on the other, there will be plenty of activities for guests to enjoy including watersports and walking routes.