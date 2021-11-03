Ajman and Sharjah unveil new tourism development plans at World Travel Market

Sharjah and Ajman have both revealed plans to boost their tourism infrastructure at World Travel Market 2021, which is currently taking place at the Excel London convention centre in the UK.

The Department of Tourism Development in Ajman announced that a number of major museums would be developed in the emirate, including the Ajman Museum, Masfout Museum and Al Manama Museum.

Parallel to this, the Ajman Museum mobile app is being enhanced, with the addition of new features and services that promote the museum and its attractions. These features include voice command technology, audio tours, an interactive map, a QR code reader and the use of location sensors.

Also in the pipeline are new facilities for the emirate’s beaches and recreational areas. A Poetry Museum is in the works and the emirate plans to organise events and activities that promote Emirati heritage and attract investment into arts and culture.

An aerial view of the Ajman Museum area in 2015. The emirate has announced it will be developing the cultural centre. Sarah Dea / The National

Sharjah is also looking at ways to increase its attractiveness as a tourist destination. At WTM, the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) signed an agreement with Singapore’s The Lux Collective group, which specialises in managing luxury hotels and hospitality institutions. This will result in the group managing two new tourist resorts in Sharjah’s Al Dhaid and Khor Fakkan.

The emirate also used the occasion to highlight new and existing tourism projects, including Sharjah Safari in Al Dhaid, the Moon Retreat by Mysk in Mleiha, Al Suhub Rest House in Khor Fakkan and Kalba Waterfront, as well as plans to develop the emirate’s beaches, including Al Heerah and Al Luluyah.

“Tourism is a key pillar of Sharjah’s economy and the national economy in general,” said Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, chairman of Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority. “It is a necessary requirement to drive sustainable development at every level.

“WTM is an opportunity for us to highlight the great potential of Sharjah’s tourism sector, showcasing the emirate’s various tourist attractions, which are once again drawing tourists from around the world as travel restrictions are gradually rolled back and air traffic rebounds.”