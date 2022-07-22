Coke Studio Live: popular concert series is coming to Dubai

Live music fans should mark their calendars for October 14 as the Coca-Cola Arena will open its doors for the first Coke Studio Live concert in Dubai.

As of now, details remain sparse and the line-up has yet to be revealed. However, fans from India and Pakistan will be more familiar with the Coke Studio Live concerts, which launched in 2008 and will make its UAE debut at the City Walk venue.

The popular platform has been a springboard for both up-and-coming singers and established artists for more than 14 seasons.

To date, the Coke Studio sessions have had more than four billion views online, with more than 12.7 million subscribers on YouTube.

The musical showcase has given artists the opportunity to record their music while performing to a live audience.

Expect to see performances from selection of the most popular artists from Pakistian's Coke Studio Season 14 at the concert in Dubai.

“With Coke Studio Live in Dubai, we want to give the richly diverse population one more reason to open their hearts and connect through their love for music,” says Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, who assembled, produced and curated Pakistan’s Coke Studio Season 14.

“An experience not to be missed, we are curating a great line-up of acts drawn from across the musical spectrum and specially selected for the first-ever Coke Studio Live to give the UAE an experience to remember.”

For more information, visit coke-studio.coca-cola-arena.com