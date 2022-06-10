Bollywood music duo Salim-Sulaiman announce show at Coca-Cola Arena Dubai

They're back. Bollywood music duo Salim-Sulaiman are bringing all their hits from the last two decades to an Eid Al Adha concert at the Coca-Cola Arena on July 16.

The three-hour Dubai show will feature some of their biggest hits, starting with their soundtrack for the Bollywood film Bhoot as well as hit films such as Chak De! India, Fashion, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat and Heroine.

Siblings Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant will be joined by other musicians including Indian Idol winner Salman Ali and singer Bhoomi Trivedi.

Raj Pandit, who's been touring with the duo for almost a decade, will also be part of the show.

They will be making their first appearance in the UAE since their Diwali performance at Expo 2020 Dubai last November.

The duo are regular performers in the UAE and have also performed at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi in 2017.

Last year, the brothers featured in a Grammy-winning album by American drummer Stewart Copeland and composer Ricky Kej. I Am Change, based on a famous quote by Mahatma Gandhi, was one of nine tracks in Divine Tides, which won Best New Age Album.

Beyond Bollywood, the brothers are also known for supporting independent artists, especially through their fledgling label Merchant Records, which was launched during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their Bhoomi music series, first launched in 2019, features new and upcoming artists from across the length and breadth of India collaborating with established names from multiple genres.

Salim-Sulaiman's Coca-Cola Arena show is scheduled to start at 8.30pm. Proof of vaccination is not required for entry. Bronze tickets starting at Dh99 and going all the way up to Dh999 for Royal tickets are available at coca-cola-arena.com.

