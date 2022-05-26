Justin Bieber announces second Dubai show at Cola-Cola Arena

Justin Bieber will play a second show at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena.

The newly announced gig will take place on October 9, the day after the first concert.

Tickets for the October 8 and 9 concerts are now available to pre-registered Visa card holders.

Tickets for both shows will officially go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10am. Tickets start from Dh299 from the Coca-Cola Arena website.

Scroll through the gallery above to see images of Justin Bieber's previous performances in Dubai.

Promoter Thomas Ovesen from Top Entertainment tells The National he is confident both shows will sell out before the Canadian pop star even makes it to the UAE.

"We have never seen this level of demand before with pre-sale registrations in the many thousands. This is why we started sounding out the artist on if a second show would be possible.

"With the support of Justin finding space in his calendar, we are happy to announce that we can put in a new show on October 9,” Ovesen says.

“This will be the very last show that can we squeeze in, so we want to encourage fans who are not part of the pre-sale to log in on Friday at 10am where tickets for both shows will be on sale.

“That way, not only do you have your pick of tickets, but you can get them early because they will not be available on the night of the shows."

Bieber’s Dubai stop is part of his blockbuster 20-month Justice World Tour, which began on Sunday in Mexico and goes on to include Europe, South America, South-East Asia and Australia before ending in Poland in March 2023.

The tour has already sold more than 1.3 million tickets, with 125 shows spanning 30 countries planned.

Bieber’s Coca-Cola Arena shows will also have him move from previously playing outdoors, at the Sevens Stadium in 2013 and the Autism Rocks Arena in 2017, to an indoor arena setting.

However, as promoter of previous Bieber gigs and the coming concert, Ovesen says the relatively smaller venue — Coca-Cola Arena has a capacity of 17,000 — means fans will get the full Bieber experience.

“We did have some fantastic outdoor shows that were held with 30,000-plus-capacity concerts for Justin Bieber.

“The benefit, of course, was that as many fans as possible could be accommodated. The downside for some would have been that they were very far from the action and the production was a little two dimension,” he says.

“This arena production is nothing short of phenomenal. We will turn the arena into a very intimate performance venue and this is something that we can now reproduce because of a venue like Coca-Cola Arena.

“I would definitely say this is the most elaborate Justin Bieber production I have ever come across.”

More information is available at coca-cola-arena.com