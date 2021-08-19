Justin Bieber's style evolution in 25 photos: from 'Baby'-faced singer to megastar

The early noughties and 2010s were a tricky time to navigate the red carpet for many a celebrity.

After all, some of the era's biggest trends have ripened quicker than a banana left in a warm room – think denim paired with blazers and boho belts (we can blame Sienna Miller for the latter).

However, Justin Bieber has managed to transition into one of today's most on-trend stars after a few style mishaps in his earlier years.

The Canadian singer, 27, rose to fame in 2010 with the smash-hit track Baby, becoming as recognised for his side-swept hair as his pop-perfect vocals.

Moving more into dance-inspired songs as his career progressed, Love Yourself star Bieber has racked up a number of Grammy Awards, as well as branched into on-screen work with a number of concert films and a documentary series.

As his CV evolved, so, too, did his wardrobe, with the Sorry singer ditching the waistcoats and bow ties of 2010 in favour of sleeker, more suave tailoring. In recent years, Bieber has adopted more of a streetwear focus, stepping out in basketball separates, high-fashion trainers and vintage tees.

He's also as versatile when it comes to his grooming, having sported everything from a thick bowl-inspired cut to bleached locks and a shaved scalp.

Here, we take a look at how the star's style has evolved throughout his time in the spotlight.

Scroll through the gallery above to see more images of Justin Bieber through the years.

