Bollywood stars mark India's Independence Day, from Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood stars joined in on celebrations as Indians around the world celebrated the country's 75th Independence Day.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan hoisted the Indian tricolour at his home Mannat in Mumbai along with sons Aryan and AbRam, as well as wife Gauri Khan.

Scroll through the gallery above to see pictures of Bollywood stars celebrating India's 75th Independence Day

"Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our freedom fighters for our country India. Will still take a few more sittings, but getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all feel the pride, love and happiness instantly," the actor posted on Instagram, along with a video.

Another superstar, Salman Khan, also shared a photo of himself on social media waving the Indian flag in what looks like a factory.

"Wishing everyone a very happy 75th Independence Day... Jai Hind," he said.

"Jai Hind" or "Victory to Hindustan" is colloquially translated to "Long Live India".

Actor Kartik Aaryan spent a day with Indian navy personnel ahead of Independence Day. Sharing a series of photos and videos, Aaryan can be seen performing for the troop, cooking and playing video games with them.

"A day with the brave soldiers of the navy," he posted in Hindi.

Actress Anushka Sharma also shared a photo along with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, with the tricolour behind them.

"Celebrating 75 years of our independence. Wishing all the Indians around the world a very #HappyIndependenceDay! Jai Hind," she said.

The couple announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl they named Vamika, in January last year.

South Indian superstar Mohanlal shared a video of himself hoisting the Indian flag at his home set to the tune of the India's national anthem Jana Gana Mana.

"May this Mahotsav (festival) continue to inspire us to a greater dedication to nation-building and encourage us all to move forward as one," he shared.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, loved as much for his acting as his deep baritone, shared an old video of his rendition of the Indian national anthem from 2016, at the International Cricket Council's World Twenty20 match between India and Pakistan in Kolkata.