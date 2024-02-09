Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya review: Kriti Sanon stands out in electrifying love story

The thematic undertones of Ryan Gosling's Lars and the Real Girl meet the rose-tinted romantic dilemma of Joaquin Phoenix's Her in sci-fi comedy drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

The film marks the directorial debut of screenwriting duo, Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and is led by Kriti Sanon, who plays humanoid android Sifra – short for Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation – with whom robotics engineer Aryan (Shahid Kapoor) unwittingly falls in love without knowing who she really is.

Sanon is the standout in the film, committing to her role and bringing forth a multifaceted performance that’s both inspired and immersive. Her chemistry with Kapoor on-screen is electrifying (pun unintended) and makes you want to be swept up in their whirlwind romance, which has all the ingredients you’d expect from your early 2000s high-stylised Bollywood love stories. Think the overall vibe of Dostana (2008), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) or Salaam Namaste (2005) where well-dressed, good-looking people with swanky houses and aspirational careers fall in love.

And it’s shot like one too. Cinematographer Laxman Utekar uses the film’s picture-perfect production design to his fullest advantage, making sure every frame looks dazzling. Sachin-Jigar’s soundtrack gorgeously marries future bass, Indian semi-classical and soft underscores to create the perfect aural atmosphere for two characters falling madly for each other.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Directors: Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi Rating: 4/5

Mitraz leads the pick of musical numbers with Akhiyaan Gulaab, an RnB fusion single licensed and gently repurposed from the duo’s album Zehen, which works perfectly with the film.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya threatens to falter somewhere by the end of its second act, but by its final one, Joshi and Sah take bold swings that you can’t help but respect, even if the unconventional (and open) ending may not work for everyone.

Even so, the movie is a beautiful and mostly entertaining romance that has the power to immerse its audience and hold their attention for more than three quarters of its 143-minute runtime. Recommended.