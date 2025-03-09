Rosewood Abu Dhabi has a pool but its Eid offer also comes with access to Saadiyat Beach Club. Photo: Rosewood Abu Dhabi
Rosewood Abu Dhabi has a pool but its Eid offer also comes with access to Saadiyat Beach Club. Photo: Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Eid Al Fitr 2025 staycations, from family-friendly to beach fun

Here are some deals to consider for the end of the month

Evelyn Lau
March 09, 2025