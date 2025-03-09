Eid Al Fitr 2025 staycations, from family-friendly to beach fun

Although <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/">Ramadan</a> has just begun, it's not too early to think about <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/eid-al-fitr/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/eid-al-fitr/">Eid Al Fitr</a> staycation plans. Eid is likely to begin on March 30 or 31, depending on the sighting of the moon. With hotels across the country offering special Eid deals, here are some options. The resort has a “placation” offer that includes a 30 per cent discount on bookings until the end of March. All stays come with access to the Legoland Dubai Theme Park and the Legoland Water Park. The hotel is within walking distance of other attractions and shopping complexes, including Motiongate, Real Madrid World, Riverland, Neon Galaxy and Dubai Outlet Village. Guests who stay during Eid will also be able to get up to 50 per cent off on select Lego sets. The offer is on until March 31 for stays until February 28, 2026. <i>Until March 31; Dubai Parks and Resorts; 04 820 3123</i> The world’s first <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/07/05/what-its-like-to-stay-at-worlds-first-warner-bros-property-in-abu-dhabi-hotel-insider/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/07/05/what-its-like-to-stay-at-worlds-first-warner-bros-property-in-abu-dhabi-hotel-insider/">Warner Bros-themed hotel</a> has a family offer for two adults and two children that includes access to Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi or any other Yas theme park. This includes breakfast at Sidekicks, where WB characters make an appearance. The package starts at Dh3,015, including bed, breakfast and tickets for every registered room guest. Children under the age of 12 can stay, play and eat for free. <i>Until April 2; Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; 02 815 0000 </i> QE2 is offering a package that includes a complimentary upgrade to a sea-view room of the same category and breakfast and dinner buffets for two at Lido, which will have an array of international cuisine and Eid-themed specialities. The hotel will also offer late checkout at 2pm (subject to availability) as well as a 20 per cent discount on food and drinks. <i>From March 30 to April 3; Bur Dubai, Port Rashid, 600 500400</i> The hotel on Al Maryah Island has a special weekend offer that includes a beach retreat package. It comes with daily access to Saadiyat Beach Club as well as complimentary breakfast at Aqua. Guests can also enjoy 20 per cent off culinary offerings at the hotel, beach club and Sense spa using the code “disbeach”. <i>Every weekend until September; Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi; 02 813 5550</i>