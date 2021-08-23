Coronavirus: Indian film star Mohanlal meets nurses in UAE

South Indian actor Mohanlal visited staff at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

A south Indian film star on Monday visited nurses at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi to thank them for their hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mohanlal, who is in the country to receive a golden visa, said he first visited the UAE 40 years ago, and that the Emirates is his second home.

Last year, on International Nurses Day, he called nurses working at hospitals across the UAE and thanked them for their hard work.

He had promised that he would visit them once travel restrictions were eased.

On Monday, he met the 15 nurses he spoke to last year. While some of them travelled to the capital from Sharjah, Dubai and Al Ain to meet him, others talked to him online.

“When he called last year on International Nurses Day, I had requested him to meet us the next time he comes to the UAE,” said ​​Sonia Chacko, a nurse at a VPS Healthcare hospital.

“I can’t believe my wish has come true. It’s a memorable occasion.”

Maria Du Plooy, a nurse at Burjeel Medical City, said she had only heard of Mohanlal from her colleagues and was thrilled to meet him.

“I am happy that I got a chance to meet a movie star from India,” she said.

The actor said the nurses and doctors were the real heroes.

“I am happy that I could come here and greet you all. I appreciate your courage and sacrifices and thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

