UAE President orders release of 956 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

President Sheikh Mohamed has ordered the release of 956 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed also pledged to settle the inmates’ outstanding financial obligations related to the cases for which they were serving sentences.

According to Wam, the initiative reflects the UAE President’s commitment to promoting compassion and social solidarity, while helping strengthen family and community stability.

Earlier this year, Sheikh Mohamed ordered the release of 1,440 prisoners across the UAE to mark Ramadan.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, also directed the release of 227 prisoners serving sentences in the emirate.

The inmates are to be freed after meeting requirements for good behaviour and conduct.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, pardoned 230 prisoners in honour of Eid Al Adha.

What is Eid Al Adha?

Eid Al Adha – which means “festival of the sacrifice” – is the latter of the two Eid holidays celebrated across the Arab world, coming after Eid Al Fitr. Eid Al Adha commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim being asked by God in a dream to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, as a test of his faith.

As with other religious holidays in the Emirates, it is a time for friends and family to gather, often over meals, and reflect on their lives and faith. It is customary for families who have the means to slaughter a goat or sheep and share the meat with relatives and the less privileged.

Private sector staff in the UAE are to receive a four-day holiday to mark Eid Al Adha, authorities have announced.

Employees will be granted leave from Tuesday, May 26, until Friday, May 29, with work to resume on Monday, June 1. The decision was announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Pardon lists

The humanitarian gesture to release prisoners for Eid Al Adha, also made during other religious festivals and national events, aims to reward those who have sought rehabilitation and release a burden from the shoulders of their families.

Proposed pardon lists comprising names of prisoners whose crimes are less serious, often involving financial offences, are prepared by jails in each emirate and shared with prosecutors.

Based on orders from the Attorney General in each emirate, the lists are revised and compared with the case files of each inmate before being finalised.

After being approved by the Attorney General, the list is then forwarded to the respective ruler’s court, where a decision is issued on their release.

Who could be eligible?

Those eligible for pardon must have served a portion of their sentence – a specific period is not stipulated – demonstrated good conduct, have not been covered by previous pardon decisions, and have participated in rehabilitation and reform programmes carried out by the correctional institutions.