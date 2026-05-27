President Sheikh Mohamed calls for 'peace and prosperity' in Eid Al Adha message

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday issued a call for peace in an uplifting message to mark the start of Eid Al Adha.

The UAE leader extended his congratulations to millions of Muslims observing the religious festival in the Emirates and across the world.

Sheikh Mohamed delivered his warm wishes as thousands of worshippers gathered for traditional morning prayers on the first morning of Eid Al Adha.

"I congratulate my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, all those who call the UAE home, and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid Al Adha," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on social media platform X.

"We pray that God bestows his blessings on our nation and grants peace, stability, and prosperity to all."

Eid Al Adha is being observed against a backdrop of upheaval and uncertainty, as efforts continue to secure a peaceful solution to the Iran war, which has blighted the region for three months.

Eid Al Adha is the second of the two Eid holidays observed every year by millions of Muslims across the Arab world.

Its name translates to the Festival of the Sacrifice, as it commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command.