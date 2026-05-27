President Sheikh Mohamed hosts UAE Rulers and citizens at Eid Al Adha reception

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday hosted an Eid Al Adha reception in Abu Dhabi, bringing together UAE Rulers, Crown Princes and citizens to celebrate the religious festival.

Sheikh Mohamed exchanged greetings and best wishes, and prayed for the continued progress, prosperity and stability of the Emirates during the high-level gathering at Mushrif Palace.

The leaders of the Emirates came together after performing prayers on the first morning of Eid Al Adha at mosques across the country.

Sheikh Mohamed received Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

President Sheikh Mohamed receives guests at an Eid Al Adha reception. Photo: UAE Presidential Court Info

Also present were Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Rashid bin Saud Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.

The meeting was attended by a number of other ministers, sheikhs and officials, as well as citizens and visitors to the UAE.