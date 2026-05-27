President Sheikh Mohamed performs Eid Al Adha prayers at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

President Sheikh Mohamed led Eid Al Adha prayers on Wednesday morning at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Grand Mosque.

The UAE leader exchanged greetings with fellow worshippers celebrating the start of the cherished religious festival.

Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, highlighted the value of honesty for individuals and wider society in his Eid sermon delivered at the landmark place of worship.

He told of how honesty serves as the foundation of the trust and strength through which societies prosper and civilisations are built.

He praised the UAE leadership for demonstrating sincerity of purpose and unity in resolve, helping to establish a strong and stable country.

He said honesty was reflected in safeguarding the nation's interests, defending it and standing firm against those who seek to undermine it.

Sheikh Mohamed was joined in prayer by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, Chairman of Zayed For Good Foundation; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed, Vice Chairman of Zayed For Good Foundation; Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Khalifa, Advisor to the UAE President; His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; along with a number of Sheikhs, officials, and worshippers.

Sheikh Mohamed and the accompanying ministers, officials and sheikhs recited Al Fatiha in memory of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

UAE leaders join Eid celebrations

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, performed Eid Al Adha prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah. Photo: Wam Info

UAE leaders joined worshippers at mosques across the Emirates to herald the start of the festivities.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, performed morning prayers at Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Mosque.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Fujairah, took part in the first morning prayers of Eid Al Adha at the emirate's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, offered the Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, joined sheikhs, officials, citizens and residents in performing prayers at Zabeel Grand Mosque in Dubai.