President Sheikh Mohamed receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister

President Sheikh Mohamed received Denis Manturov, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Manturov discussed co-operation between their two countries, particularly in the economic and development sectors, exploring ways to strengthen the relationship between the nations.

The UAE President also asked Mr Manturov to convey his greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Adviser to the UAE President; as well as ministers and officials.