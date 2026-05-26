President Sheikh Mohamed with Denis Manturov. Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed with Denis Manturov. Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed with Denis Manturov. Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed with Denis Manturov. Ryan Carter / UAE Presidential Court

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UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister

Sheikh Mohamed discusses co-operation with Denis Manturov

The National

May 26, 2026

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President Sheikh Mohamed received Denis Manturov, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Manturov discussed co-operation between their two countries, particularly in the economic and development sectors, exploring ways to strengthen the relationship between the nations.

The UAE President also asked Mr Manturov to convey his greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Adviser to the UAE President; as well as ministers and officials.

Updated: May 26, 2026, 3:50 PM
UAESheikh Mohamed bin ZayedRussia