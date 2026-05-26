Sheikh Khaled receives King of Eswatini in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, received Mswati III, the King of Eswatini, during his visit to the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to expanding co-operation and co-ordination between the two nations, the state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

The two sides explored prospects of strengthening relations across various sectors of interest.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.