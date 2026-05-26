Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, with Mswati III. Wam
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, with Mswati III. Wam
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, with Mswati III. Wam
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, with Mswati III. Wam

News

UAE

Sheikh Khaled receives King of Eswatini in Abu Dhabi

Two sides explore ways to strengthen relations in various sectors

The National

May 26, 2026

Add as a preferred source on Google
  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, received Mswati III, the King of Eswatini, during his visit to the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to expanding co-operation and co-ordination between the two nations, the state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

The two sides explored prospects of strengthening relations across various sectors of interest.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.

Updated: May 26, 2026, 3:01 PM
UAESheikh Khaled bin Mohamed

Most popular today

1

UAE temperatures to hit 52°C – with hottest May day on horizon

2

Queen Rania’s most memorable Jordanian Independence Day looks

3

Iran war latest: UAE 'has right to respond' after drone strike on Barakah nuclear plant

4

King Abdullah and Queen Rania joined by family for Jordan's 80th Independence Day celebrations

5

At home with Robin Uthappa: Indian cricketer on family life, moving to Dubai and his mental health journey

6

More than 1.5 million pilgrims gather for Hajj amid push for peace in Middle East

7

Dozens freed from jail in Dubai to mark Eid Al Adha as charity pays Dh3.5m in outstanding fees

8

Cartoon for May 26, 2026

9

UAE construction sector 'pivots' from real estate to infrastructure focus

10

Register now for The National’s award-winning journalism – free and tailored to you