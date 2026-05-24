UAE aid convoys deliver 930 tonnes of relief to Gaza before Eid Al Adha

Convoys carrying aid from the UAE entered the Gaza Strip last week to deliver essential supplies to civilians before Eid Al Adha.

The four convoys were carrying aid including food and Eid clothes, state news agency on Wam reported on Sunday.

“The food and clothes aid were transported by 60 lorries in four convoys. Two of them carried Eid Al Adha clothes to the people of Gaza,” said Mohammed Al Kaabi, a member of the UAE humanitarian aid mission in Al Arish, Egypt.

The convoys were carrying more than 540 tonnes of garments for children, men and women, provided by the Emirates Red Crescent.

The initiative is aimed at bringing joy to Palestinian families during Eid Al Adha and alleviating their suffering amid the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.

“The UAE humanitarian aid team in Al Arish prepared and loaded the convoys through the UAE humanitarian aid logistics hub in Al Arish. The team is working in co-operation with various Egyptian entities, which significantly contribute to facilitating the operation and the movement of humanitarian assistance,” Mr Al Kaabi said.

The aid was sent as part the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 3, which was launched early in the war between Israel and Hamas, which began on October 7, 2023.

The Emirates has sought to deliver humanitarian aid in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian population of Gaza, and relief efforts continue despite recent attacks in the region by Iran.

As well as delivering billions of dirhams' worth of aid, the UAE has set up a field hospital in Gaza and a floating hospital on board a ship in Al Arish. In addition, thousands of patients have been flown out of Gaza to the Emirates for urgent medical treatment.