UAE sends 540 tonnes of Eid clothing for children in Gaza

The UAE has sent a convoy of 40 lorries carrying 540 tonnes of aid for Gaza as part of its Operation Gallant Knight 3 campaign.

The convoy was loaded with Eid clothing to help ease the suffering of children in Gaza, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

The 600 pallets of aid reflect the UAE's commitment supporting the Palestinian people and providing relief to affected families, particularly children, Wam reported.

Operation Gallant Knight 3 was set up following the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The Emirates has sought to deliver humanitarian support in a show of solidarity with Gazans, with relief efforts continuing despite recent attacks by Iran.

As well as billions of dirhams worth of aid, the UAE has set up a field hospital in Gaza and a floating hospital aboard a repurposed ship in Al Arish, Egypt. It has also flown thousands of patients to the UAE for urgent medical treatment.