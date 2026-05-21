The latest batch of humanitarian relief sent from the UAE has arrived in the Gaza Strip. Wam
The latest batch of humanitarian relief sent from the UAE has arrived in the Gaza Strip. Wam
The latest batch of humanitarian relief sent from the UAE has arrived in the Gaza Strip. Wam
The latest batch of humanitarian relief sent from the UAE has arrived in the Gaza Strip. Wam

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UAE

More than 195 tonnes of food supplies from the UAE enters Gaza

Aid packed and sent by Humaid Air Bridge campaign

The National

May 21, 2026

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A convoy carrying more than 195 tonnes of supplies from a UAE relief operation entered the Gaza Strip.

The food aid was transported by 15 lorries, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

The aid is part of the Humaid Air Bridge campaign, established in February by Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, to deliver a lifeline to communities grappling with the fallout of war.

Over two months, the campaign has delivered more than 600 tonnes of humanitarian and food aid to the Egyptian city of Al Arish, Wam said. The scheme was implemented in co-operation with the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 3.

The Gallant Knight 3 mission was set up after the outbreak of the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The Emirates has sought to deliver humanitarian support in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian population of Gaza, with relief efforts continuing despite recent attacks in the region by Iran.

As well as billions of dirhams' worth of aid delivered, the UAE has set up a field hospital in Gaza and a floating hospital on board a repurposed ship in Al Arish. In addition, thousands of patients have been flown out of Gaza to the UAE for urgent medical treatment.

Updated: May 21, 2026, 10:27 AM
UAEGaza

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