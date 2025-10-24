UAE lottery shares first words of Dh100m winner after hearing of jackpot success

The UAE Lottery has revealed how a resident's fortunes were transformed in a matter of seconds after he was told of his Dh100m jackpot win in a life-changing phone call.
Lottery organisers have released a short audio recording of the moment the lucky player – who has yet to be identified – is told the news that he has become the first player to secure the grand prize.
He beat overwhelming odds of 8,835,372 to 1 to pick out all seven winning numbers in the fortnightly Lucky Day Draw on Saturday, October 18, turning a distant dream into reality.
In a recording shared on social media, a lottery representative called Shah calls the resident to tell him “you are our lucky jackpot winner of Dh100m”.
The overjoyed player says “oh my God”, after hearing that he has etched his name in the record books and landed the mega windfall.
In a message accompanying the social media post, the UAE Lottery urges the public to “stay tuned -the reveal is coming soon”, hinting that the identity of the winner will soon be revealed.
UAE lottery winner's reaction
The national lottery draw is held every second Saturday and is streamed live at 8.30pm on the UAE Lottery YouTube channel. Participants must be residents within the UAE who are at least 18. Some independent prize draws allow players to enter if based overseas.
The authorised lottery was the result of a major government drive to overhaul the UAE's commercial gaming sector.
The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority was established in September 2023 to shape a “world-leading regulatory framework for a national lottery and commercial gaming”.
How do you play the Dh100m game?
The Lucky Day lottery draw follows a calendar format, with players asked to select six numbers from a possible 31 from a 'day' section of the online draw card and one number from 12 in the 'month' section. Players must register on the official website to participate. There are 43 numbers to pick from.
The winning numbers for the Dh100m top prize were 7,10,11,18, 25 and 29, with the month number being 11.
