Finding lost property in Dubai could lead to rewards of up to Dh50,000

People who find lost items and hand them in to authorities could receive rewards of up to Dh50,000, under rules announced in Dubai.
The new law on the handling of lost and abandoned property has been issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.
Police can issue a certificate of appreciation or a reward worth 10 per cent of the item's value, up to Dh50,000, to people who hand in lost items, the Dubai Government Media office said on Tuesday.
Breaching the law on lost property can lead to fines of up to Dh200,000.
Anyone who finds lost property, except a public employee, must register it in Dubai Police's system online within 24 hours. The item must then be handed over to police within 48 hours.
“They are not allowed to use, keep, or claim the property as their own, and failing to comply may result in criminal penalties,” reported the media office.
“The finder must co-operate with Dubai Police, and the property is received through an official receipt recording its description, condition, the finder’s details, the date and place it was found, and any other information required by the police.”
The law also takes into account how lost property is to be managed and reclaimed.
Lost property, under the terms of the new law, is defined as money or movable items that can be legally owned and have value, which are lost by their owner without any intention of relinquishing them. This does not apply to stray animals.
Abandoned property refers to money or movable items that can be legally owned and have value, for which the owner has intentionally or implicitly relinquished ownership, according to the media office.
Claiming it back
Owners of lost property have the right to reclaim it before police dispose of it, or claim its value back within three years if it is sold. If the property is given away or otherwise disposed of without compensation, the owner has the right to recover it from whoever is in possession of it.
“If several people claim ownership, a court ruling will determine who is given the property or its value,” the media office reported.
“No claim may be made without a valid reason after three years from the date the property is announced as found. The owner must cover storage and announcement costs to reclaim the property or its value.”
The newly announced law replaces the previous one issued in 2015.
