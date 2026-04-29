New paid parking zone to operate in Mohamed bin Zayed City

A new paid parking zone covering more than 10,000 spaces is to be introduced in Abu Dhabi’s Mohamed bin Zayed City, effective from May 6, Mawaqif parking operator Q Mobility has announced.

The system, regulated by the emirate's Department of Municipalities and Transport, will be in place in the suburb’s commercial sectors ME9 and ME12.

The zone will include 10,205 spaces – 3,219 in ME9 and 6,986 in ME12 – including designated spaces for disabled drivers.

Parking in standard spaces will carry a fee of Dh2 ($0.54) an hour, payable through the Darb or Tamm apps, by text message or using payment machines in the area.

The new zone is part of the phased introduction of paid parking in parts of the emirate, carried out by Q Mobility, which also operates the Mawaqif parking system and Darb road toll system.

Q Mobility introduced paid parking in other commercial sectors of Mohamed bin Zayed City in December last year, and the outer areas of the rapidly expanding Al Shahama suburb in November.

In January this year, paid parking was introduced in Mussaffah, with the initial phase covering sectors M1, M2, M3, M4 and M24.

Mohamed bin Zayed City experiences heavy traffic due to the large number of employees and visitors commuting to commercial sectors. This made it necessary to introduce innovative solutions to improve traffic flow, Q Mobility said.

Q Mobility was established in 2024 by Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company ADQ to manage, operate and develop the Darb and Mawaqif systems. The company operates under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport.